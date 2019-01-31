US Criticism of Nord Stream 2 Owes to Country's Energy Interests - Official

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The US criticism of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline derives from the fact that the project's implementation runs counter to Washington's interests in promoting liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Europe, Dirk Wiese, the German government's coordinator for cooperation with Russia, has stated.

"I am surprised to hear the criticism [of the Nord Stream 2 project] by the United States and its embassy [in Germany], but it should be mentioned that the United States holds interest in this discussion. It explicitly incorporated a requirement to promote LNG into its sanctions policy, it should be remembered", Wiese told Germany's ARD broadcaster.

The gas pipeline once again came into the spotlight after US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell sent letters to a number of German companies earlier in January, hinting that they might be subject to the US sanctions for their support for the Nord Stream 2 project. According to German media reports, the country's Foreign Ministry considered the step as a provocation and urged the companies to ignore those threats.

Earlier in January, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany would continue to buy Russian gas, adding that Berlin will, at the same time, seek to diversify gas imports, purchasing it from the United States and other countries.

The United States has expressed its opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project on numerous occasions, claiming that it was the means of political control used by Russia to exert pressure on the European Union. Washington has made a number of attempts to impede the implementation of the project and even incorporated a provision for counteracting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, signed by US President Donald Trump in 2017.

The Russian authorities, in turn, argued that the US attitude toward the Nord Stream 2 project was explained by the desire to promote Washington's economic and energy interests in Europe and rejected the idea that the project might be political in its nature.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany, bypassing Ukraine entirely. The project is a joint venture of the Russian Gazprom energy giant with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.