US Criticism of Nord Stream 2 Owes to Country's Energy Interests - Official

"I am surprised to hear the criticism [of the Nord Stream 2 project] by the United States and its embassy [in Germany], but it should be mentioned that the United States holds interest in this discussion. It explicitly incorporated a requirement to promote LNG into its sanctions policy, it should be remembered", Wiese told Germany's ARD broadcaster.
Earlier in January, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany would continue to buy Russian gas, adding that Berlin will, at the same time, seek to diversify gas imports, purchasing it from the United States and other countries.
READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 Can't Be Stopped, Poland's Prime Minister Admits
The United States has expressed its opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project on numerous occasions, claiming that it was the means of political control used by Russia to exert pressure on the European Union. Washington has made a number of attempts to impede the implementation of the project and even incorporated a provision for counteracting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, signed by US President Donald Trump in 2017.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany, bypassing Ukraine entirely. The project is a joint venture of the Russian Gazprom energy giant with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.
All comments
Show new comments (0)