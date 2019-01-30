Ex-Nissan Head Ghosn Claims 'Plot and Treason' Led to His Arrest - Reports

In an interview with Nikkei, the first, since his arrest in November, ex-chairman of Nissan Carlos Ghosn has refuted the accusations against him and said he wanted to establish one holding company for three carmakers, but also to ensure there would be "autonomy" for them.

Ghosn claimed there was "no doubt" that he was a victim of a "plot and treason" by other executives, who had rejected his deep integration plan between Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo on allegations of financial misconduct, as prosecutors accused him of underreporting his income ($71 million between 2010 and 2017) and transferring to Nissan his personal trading losses worth an estimated $16 million in 2008.

READ MORE: Ex-Nissan Boss to Get Day in Court to Demand Explanation for Continued Detention

© AFP 2018 / Jung Yeon-Je France Demands Japan Accept Renault-Nissan Merger After Ghosn Scandal - Reports

According to the investigators, he also received 7.82 million euros ($8.9 million) in improper payments through a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi B.V. and allegedly paid $14.7 million to a firm owned by Saudi businessman Khaled al-Juffali from his CEO reserve.

Nissan's board of directors dismissed Ghosn as chairman shortly after his arrest in November. French President Emmanuel Macron, when addressing the situation, reportedly urged Tokyo to agree to a merger between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co.