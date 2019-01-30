Ex-Nissan Head Ghosn Claims 'Plot and Treason' Led to His Arrest - Reports

Ghosn claimed there was "no doubt" that he was a victim of a "plot and treason" by other executives, who had rejected his deep integration plan between Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors.
Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo on allegations of financial misconduct, as prosecutors accused him of underreporting his income ($71 million between 2010 and 2017) and transferring to Nissan his personal trading losses worth an estimated $16 million in 2008.
Nissan's board of directors dismissed Ghosn as chairman shortly after his arrest in November. French President Emmanuel Macron, when addressing the situation, reportedly urged Tokyo to agree to a merger between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co.
