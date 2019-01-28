Register
15:07 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Invest Myanmar Summit 2019

    Suu Kyi Touts Business-Friendly Environment at Myanmar Investment Summit

    © Photo: Invest Myanmar Summit 2019/facebook
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is hosting the first official forum for international investors in her country and is touting its commitment to reforms and national unity, as well as lucrative business opportunities in the growing domestic market.

    Kristian Rouz — Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is making a bid to reassure foreign investors of business opportunities in the country at Myanmar Invest Summit 2019. Suu Kyi touted her country's economic reforms and loose regulatory environment while downplaying concerns prompted by the ongoing Rohingya tensions.

    Highway
    CC0 / Pixabay
    India Opens Gate to Bring ASEAN Closer Through Myanmar
    Speaking at the opening of the two-day business gathering at Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw, State Counsellor Suu Kyi sought to alleviate investor concerns regarding the slow pace of economic reforms, insufficient infrastructure development, and political risks in her country.

    Suu Kyi said Myanmar has huge economic potential as many of its industries have yet to develop. The State Counsellor also said her country has a predominantly young population, cheap workforce, a growing domestic market, and an advantageous geographic location.

    "I stand here to reaffirm our commitment to continue our reform and to build an investment-friendly environment," Suu Kyi said.

    The Myanmar Invest Summit 2019 is the first official investment forum to have taken place in the country. According to the state media, the summit provides an opportunity to domestic and foreign investors to assess the investment potential of the country, which, for a significant part of its recent history only made global headlines in connexion with political events.

    READ MORE: Canada Strip Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi of Honorary Citizenship — Reports

    The Summit is also designed to give investors a glimpse at Myanmar's social life and culture, which remain largely unknown to the world.

    "Please do come to Myanmar, soak in an atmosphere brimming with opportunities and witness our new-found economic vibrancy with your own eyes," Suu Kyi said, addressing a gathering of CEOs, diplomats and reporters at a Nay Pyi Taw conference hall.

    Suu Kyi also explained some of the reforms she's launched since forming her administration back in 2016.

    An LNG regasification terminal
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    India Proposes to Build Liquid Natural Gas Terminal in Myanmar
    Myanmar, however, has a poor reputation among the international business community due to the so-called Rohingya crisis that flared up in 2017. International organisations have accused the Myanmar military of engaging in an alleged genocide of the nation's Muslim minority — accusations firmly denied by Nay Pyi Taw.

    Myanmar officials have maintained their military operation in Rakhine state is aimed at fighting Islamic terror activity and ethnic separatism and doesn't represent an attempt at or actual ethnic cleansing, as some foreign observers have described the events.

    Suu Kyi focused on the Myanmar economy during her speech at the Summit. She highlighted her government's commitment to the Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan (MSDP), which revolves around the State Counsellor's vision of social, economic, and environmental reforms.

    Over the past few years, China has been Myanmar's main investment partner. Chinese companies are building an oil-and-gas pipeline from Myanmar's Indian Ocean coast to the Chinese province of Yunnan, which would allow Beijing to diversify its oil-shipment routes.

    READ MORE: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Expands Membership to 77 Countries

    Most of China's oil imports are currently sent through the narrow Malacca Strait, which, some officials in Beijing believe, could be blockaded by the US or another foreign power if military tensions worsen.

    Suu Kyi, however, said foreign investors from countries other than China are welcome in Myanmar. She unveiled more than 120 investment projects in the country, worth more than $3 bln, which she said were a highly-lucrative opportunity in terms of returns-on-investment (ROI).

    A stock investor gestures as he checks share prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, east China's Anhui province
    © AFP 2018 / CHINA OUT
    Int'l Oil Prices Hit 2019 High Amid Strong Chinese Demand
    She also pointed out Myanmar's active projects, including the Myotha Industrial Park City in Mandalay and Thilawa Special Economic Zone, are generating millions in profits.

    Suu Kyi promised the further liberalisation of her country's economy, national reconciliation, and better state governance.

    However, investors are wary of the recent projections issued by the World Bank. The international body said it expects the Myanmar economy to shrink 6.2 percent in fiscal 2018-19 after a 6.8-percent contraction the previous year.

    Economists said international outrage over the Rakhine events, as well as a decline in Myanmar's exports of agricultural goods — coupled with a plunge in the international price of rice — would drag the nation's economy down in the near-to-medium-term.

     

    Related:

    BuzzFeed CEO Has History of Writing Fake News About Political, Business Rivals
    German Gov't Cuts 2019 GDP Forecast Amid Weak Business Sentiment, Brexit Fears
    Indian Businessman Admits He Recorded Sex Fearing #MeToo Accusations
    Tags:
    business, summit, investment, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse