London Metal Exchange Lifts Ban on Deals With Rusal After US Removes Sanctions

"Following [US Office of Foreign Assets Control] OFAC’s lifting of the Sanctions against Rusal, the LME has removed all previous restrictions around warranting of Rusal brand metal. It is also possible for members to enter into contracts with Rusal. These changes come into effect immediately," an LME spokesperson said.
The US Department of the Treasury said Sunday that Russia's Rusal, EN+ Group and EuroSibEnergo were no longer under restrictive measures, but the sanctions against businessman Oleg Deripaska, who owns shares in these companies would remain in force.
The United States introduced sanctions against Deripaska and dozens of other Russian individuals and entities in April 2018 over their alleged links to the Russian government, which Washington accused of "malign activity." Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the United States was using a political tool to achieve economic goals.
