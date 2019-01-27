Register
14:15 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Saudi Arabia

    Saudi Arabia Unveils $427-Billion Plan to Reform Economy

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Saudi officials have announced an ambitious investment programme aimed at modernisation and the diversification of the kingdom's economy, as well as boosting the role of private-sector enterprises and industrial production in its GDP.

    Kristian Rouz — Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih says the oil-rich kingdom is seeking to alleviate its reliance on the production and export of energy over the coming ten years, and boost domestic manufacturing instead. His remarks come as the government in Riyadh is seeking almost $500 bln in investments to revamp the entire Saudi economy.

    The industrial development plan, announced by the Saudis over this weekend, is aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy, boosting its fiscal sustainability, and easing its dependence on volatile global energy prices.

    HK G 36 guns are pictured at a show room of arms manufacturer Heckler & Koch 's company headquarters in Oberndorf, Germany.
    © REUTERS / RALPH ORLOWSKI
    German Gov't Faces Suit for Banning Arms Export to Saudi Arabia – Reports
    Al-Falih said new investments will be made through the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme, which is part of Vision 2030, announced by the Saudi government earlier. The broader plan is driven by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — who recently found himself in the centre of a major international controversy.

    Bin Salman, or MBS, as he's known in the West, has been a vocal proponent of the gradual modernisation of Saudi Arabia's economy and — its social life as well, at least to some extent. His Vision 2030 plan and the newly-announced investment programme are aimed at creating thousands of new jobs in the non-oil sector, and boosting the disposable incomes of Saudi citizens.

    "The programme targets 1.6 trillion Saudi riyals. It is quite ambitious, but it is over a 10-year period so we have got the time to do it," al-Falih said.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Gains Global Weight, Diversifies Economy Away From Oil — Economists

    Some say Saudi Arabia could become the 'next big thing' in the Middle East in terms of the production of consumer goods such as clothing. This as Turkey and Pakistan, among other regional economies, have markedly improved exports of consumer goods over the past two decades, successfully competing with the consumer goods heavyweight, Mainland China.

    Saudi Arabia Flag
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / yasser zareaa / National day of Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia Plans Fiscal Stimulus Amid Revenue Windfall
    Al-Falih, for his part, said the new programme will be attracting investments from both domestic and international sources. He said parts of the plan are 'ready for negotiations', as first investments into Saudi factories, mining, energy, and transportation sectors are already accepted.

    Meanwhile, a second stage of the plan, which will commence at an unspecified later date, is aimed at boosting the kingdom's military-industrial complex, chemicals and petrochemicals, as well as small businesses, al-Falih said.

    For his part, Transport Minister Nabeel al-Amudi said Saudi Arabia expects to build some 2,000 km (1,250 miles) of new railways and start 60 new infrastructure projects, including five airports. This part of the plan, the minister said, would cost some 135 bln riyals ($36.18 bln).

    "We aim by 2020 that the logistics sector will contribute 221 billion riyals to GDP," al-Amudi said.

    READ MORE: Scholars Claim S Arabia to Level Alleged Biblical Site to Build Futuristic City

    The announcements come after several years of budget deficits and sluggish economic expansion in Saudi Arabia. Ever since the massive plunge in global oil prices decimated Saudi budget revenues in late 2014, the kingdom's finances haven't fully recovered — despite a rebound in crude prices.

    The Saudi economy was in a recession throughout 2017, and has returned to modest growth of 1.15 percent annually in 2Q18, accelerating to 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter of the same year. However, oil prices fell again in late 2018, and OPEC production cuts have only provided modest support to the market.

    Al-Falih said he expects the lion's share of investments to come from the private-sector, either domestic or international, while Saudi budget spending would ideally play a secondary role.

    "We will have a huge contribution from the private sector outside the kingdom, but we will leave the bigger share for the Saudi private sector," al-Falih said.

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Saudi Arabia Agrees to Finance Rebuilding of Syria - Trump
    Meanwhile, MBS expected his Vision 2030 plan to be driven mainly by foreign investments — and Riyadh is trying to gradually improve its international relations in the West and in Asia after last year's controversies.

    Saudi Arabia's government also said it plans to improve its transport infrastructure, and expects its new roads, sea ports, railways, and airports to be operated mostly by private-sector enterprises. The cabinet took a classical liberal stance on its plans, saying the government will play the role of a regulator and a watchdog in the modernised economy.

    Related:

    Security Op in Saudi Arabia's Al-Qatif Results in 6 Killed, 1 Arrested - Reports
    Pompeo: New Penalties Against Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi Murder Still Possible
    Saudi Arabia Plans to Slash Oil Exports to US – Reports
    Tags:
    logistical center, investment, economic affairs, Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse