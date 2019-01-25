US-China Business Tensions May Slow Trade Growth for Latin America – IMF

"Several risks could further harm the outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean," the IMF said in its Regional Economic Outlook for Latin American and the Caribbean. "For instance, escalating trade tensions between China and the US, or a slowdown in some major economies, could result in lower trade growth for the region."
At the G20 summit in Argentina in December, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day truce in their tariff war to allow room for a new trade agreement. The 90-day period is set to end on March 1.
