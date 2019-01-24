Register
23:55 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Adolf Hitler

    German Police Seize Suspected Forgeries of Hitler’s Paintings Ahead of Auction

    © Sputnik /
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Three paintings ostensibly made by German dictator Adolf Hitler when he was a young man were due to be auctioned off in Berlin Thursday, but German police seized, suspecting they were forgeries.

    Three watercolors dating to 1910 and 1911 depicting alpine scenes were expected to fetch tens of thousands of euros at the Auktionshaus Kloss in Berlin, but were seized by police who tweeted they had opened an enquiry into "attempted fraud" and "falsification of documents," France 24 reported.

    Auctioneers had previously derided the paintings as having "no artistic value," with auction house spokesperson Heinz-Joachim Maeder telling Reuters, "The value of these objects and the media interest is because of the name at the bottom."

    Landscape with rhine drawing-watercolor, 25,2 cm x 35,6 cm, Adolf Hitler, signed and dated lower right 1911, with a certificate of authenticity from February 7, 2018
    © Auktionhaus Kloss
    "Landscape with rhine" drawing-watercolor, 25,2 cm x 35,6 cm, Adolf Hitler, signed and dated lower right 1911, with a certificate of authenticity from February 7, 2018
    Alpine landscape drawing-watercolor, 22,6 cm x 32,7 cm, Adolf Hitler, signed and dated lower right 1910, with a certificate of authenticity from November 25, 2017
    © Auktionshaus Kloss
    "Alpine landscape" drawing-watercolor, 22,6 cm x 32,7 cm, Adolf Hitler, signed and dated lower right 1910, with a certificate of authenticity from November 25, 2017
    Niederthal, Vent drawing-watercolor, 25,6 cm x 36 cm, Adolf Hitler, signed and dated lower right 1911, with a certificate of authenticity from April 10, 2018
    © Auktionshaus Kloss
    "Niederthal, Vent" drawing-watercolor, 25,6 cm x 36 cm, Adolf Hitler, signed and dated lower right 1911, with a certificate of authenticity from April 10, 2018

    Before Hitler fought in World War I, he worked as a casual laborer and artist, drawing postcards and paintings and reportedly producing as many as three per day, the BBC noted. He was twice rejected from the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts in his native Austria. He joined the Nazi Party after the war, and the prolonged political and economic crisis throughout the 1920s helped him and the party rise to prominence. After seizing power in 1933, Hitler sought to destroy any of his old art he could track down, but hundreds of works still exist.

    Candid shot of Hitler at the Berghof
    © Photo : C&T Auctioneers and Valuers
    Nazi Knickers: Hitler’s Underwear Sells For $6,700 at US Auction (PHOTO)

    One of the largest collections is held by the US Army, which seized them during World War II, as the Allied Powers fought their way through Germany to destroy the Nazi regime, which was responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people through years of war and genocide. The BBC noted the collection has never been exhibited.

    This isn't the first time a Hitler painting has had its authenticity questioned, either. In 2009, 13 paintings claimed to be by Hitler were due to be auctioned off at Mullock's auction house in the United Kingdom, but German publication Die Welt publicly challenged the authenticity of the paintings, saying they didn't conform to Hitler's style or subject matter. The auction house maintained their veracity and hired experts to vouch for them. They sold a month later for $143, 558.

    Related:

    Photo of Hitler Hugging Girl He Knew Was Jewish Fetches Thousands at Auction
    Hitler’s Underwear Expected to Sell for $5000 at Maryland Auction (PHOTO)
    Unseen Intimate Photos of Adolf Hitler During the War to be Sold at UK Auction
    Tags:
    art, seized property, forgery, fraud, watercolor, painting, auction, Adolf Hitler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse