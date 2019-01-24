Register
17:38 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017

    China Refutes Media Reports on Cancellation of Preparatory Trade Talks With US

    © REUTERS / Thomas White/Illustration
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Media reports about the cancellation of preparatory trade talks between China and the United States are false, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said on Thursday.

    "As for the reports on the cancellation of consultations between China and the United States on trade and economic issues, they are not true", Gao Feng said during the briefing.

    The official noted that the working groups of the two countries are in constant close contact.

    READ MORE: DAVOS Forum 'Could've Been Chance for US, China to Talk Over Discord' — Scholar

    "In early January, in Beijing, during the consultations, the parties exchanged the information thoroughly. The next round of high-level negotiations will be based on it", Gao Feng said, adding that the main topics for discussion will revolve around the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders.

    At the same time, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross claimed that the two countries still have a long way to go before they can resolve a months-long tariff dispute.

    We would like to make a deal but it has to be a deal that will work for both parties," Ross told CNBC. "We're miles and miles from getting a resolution."

    READ MORE: Analyst: AI Gives New Impetus for China-Russia Ties

    He added that the Trump administration would need to impose "structural reforms" and "penalties" before Washington could resume normal trade relations with Beijing.

    The comment of Beijing comes after Financial Times has reported on Wednesday that two Chinese vice-ministers planned to travel to the United States this week to conduct preparatory talks before a higher-level meeting scheduled for January 30 in Washington.

    Meng Wanzhou, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies, attending the 6th Annual VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling at the World Trade Center, October 2, 2014
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    China Accuses US, Canada of Abusing Extradition Deal Over Huawei CFO
    However, according to the UK newspaper, the US authorities cancelled the visit of Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen and Vice-Minister of Finance Liao Min due to lack of progress in a discussion on forced technology transfers and structural reforms to China's economy.

    China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs, levying duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

    READ MORE: 'US-China Rivalry Is Still There': Global Markets Should Expect Slowdown — Prof

    In early December, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a truce in their escalating trade war after meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, but the two countries have yet to reach a final agreement in their dispute.

    Related:

    Chinese, Russian Anti-Satellite Tech Puts US ‘Space Assets at Risk' - Report
    DAVOS Forum 'Could've Been Chance for US, China to Talk Over Discord' – Scholar
    Chinese President to Visit India Soon Amid Diplomatic Stand-off With US - Media
    Chinese Authorities Recognise Impact of Trade War With US on Country's Economy
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, trade talks, US-China relations, Gao Feng, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse