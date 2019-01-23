Register
21:23 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Felix Kjellberg

    YouTuber PewDiePie Cracks Jokes Amid Tight Race for Subscribers Against T-Series

    © Photo : PewDiePie
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Despite T-Series rapidly catching up with the Swedish gamer, the latter doesn’t feel that it’s the time to give in, choosing instead to boost his army of fans’ morale with a couple of hilarious comments.

    PewDiePie and Indian music company T-Series have been competing  neck and neck in terms of the grandeur of their fan base for months, after the initial million-strong gap unexpectedly narrowed last October, with T-Series speedily closing in with merely 100,000 fans fewer than the YouTuber.

    In a new entry to Last Week I Asked You (LWIAY), PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, was bombarded with entries from his fans expressing concern that the battle for the top-subscribed YouTube channel has already been lost. However, the gamer showed no signs of panic, but conversely, came up with hilarious reactions on the topic.

    Swedish video game commentator Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie. (File)
    CC0 / camknows
    Top YouTuber PewDiePie Boosts Fanbase Growth by 700 % Thanks to Massive Campaign

    “You know, I’ll pretty much take the help from anyone at this point. I mean I got the help from Logan Paul, I think it’s safe to say that I’m pretty desperate”, PewDiePie said, thereby making a reference to his fellow YouTuber Logan Paul’s effort to increase his fan base by offering to donate to charity if his followers gave PewDiePie their likes.

    Looking relaxed in the video, he further openly admitted being “out of trap cards”, before proceeding with a frank confession:

    “And I want to be fully clear, I have no other plans, okay”, the Swede said. “I got nothing. T-Series is around the corner and I got nothing. Do something!”

    The record-breaking YouTuber, who is distinguished online as a highly popular individual rather than a commercial entity, appealed to anyone listening, asking them to help him reach his new benchmark of one hundred million subscribers.

    In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
    © AP Photo / Rich Fury
    First World Problems: PewDiePie Trolls Kylie Jenner Over Instagram War With Egg

    Despite the doubts voiced by a number of fans, PewDiePie insists that the battle hasn’t yet been lost, still hoping to find some game changer. Fans’ efforts have recently been colossal after he started a promo-campaign by challenging his rival T-Series with a sabre battle in August. Mr. Best, an American YouTuber with 13 million subscribers, for example, opted to buy radio ads and billboards promoting PewDiePie, as well as conducted a livestreamed stunt saying "PewDiePie" as many as 100,000 times.

    The Swedish gamer, in the meantime, having accrued a total of 82 million likes on his page, does not intend to slow down, as fans eagerly give him backing as a creative individual, rather than a company pursuing commercial interests.

    READ MORE: Instagram-Famous US Tennis Star Collins Turns Heads at Australian Open

    Related:

    PewDiePie Slams Soulja Boy Over Sony Gaming Console Ripoff
    Top YouTuber PewDiePie Boosts Fanbase Growth by 700 % Thanks to Massive Campaign
    Tags:
    account, web page, fans, social media, competition, YouTube, India, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse