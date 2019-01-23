YouTuber PewDiePie Cracks Jokes Amid Tight Race for Subscribers Against T-Series

Despite T-Series rapidly catching up with the Swedish gamer, the latter doesn’t feel that it’s the time to give in, choosing instead to boost his army of fans’ morale with a couple of hilarious comments.

PewDiePie and Indian music company T-Series have been competing neck and neck in terms of the grandeur of their fan base for months, after the initial million-strong gap unexpectedly narrowed last October, with T-Series speedily closing in with merely 100,000 fans fewer than the YouTuber.

In a new entry to Last Week I Asked You (LWIAY), PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, was bombarded with entries from his fans expressing concern that the battle for the top-subscribed YouTube channel has already been lost. However, the gamer showed no signs of panic, but conversely, came up with hilarious reactions on the topic.

“You know, I’ll pretty much take the help from anyone at this point. I mean I got the help from Logan Paul, I think it’s safe to say that I’m pretty desperate”, PewDiePie said, thereby making a reference to his fellow YouTuber Logan Paul’s effort to increase his fan base by offering to donate to charity if his followers gave PewDiePie their likes.

Looking relaxed in the video, he further openly admitted being “out of trap cards”, before proceeding with a frank confession:

“And I want to be fully clear, I have no other plans, okay”, the Swede said. “I got nothing. T-Series is around the corner and I got nothing. Do something!”

The record-breaking YouTuber, who is distinguished online as a highly popular individual rather than a commercial entity, appealed to anyone listening, asking them to help him reach his new benchmark of one hundred million subscribers.

© AP Photo / Rich Fury First World Problems: PewDiePie Trolls Kylie Jenner Over Instagram War With Egg

Despite the doubts voiced by a number of fans, PewDiePie insists that the battle hasn’t yet been lost, still hoping to find some game changer. Fans’ efforts have recently been colossal after he started a promo-campaign by challenging his rival T-Series with a sabre battle in August. Mr. Best, an American YouTuber with 13 million subscribers, for example, opted to buy radio ads and billboards promoting PewDiePie, as well as conducted a livestreamed stunt saying "PewDiePie" as many as 100,000 times.

The Swedish gamer, in the meantime, having accrued a total of 82 million likes on his page, does not intend to slow down, as fans eagerly give him backing as a creative individual, rather than a company pursuing commercial interests.

READ MORE: Instagram-Famous US Tennis Star Collins Turns Heads at Australian Open