Global Damage From Cyberattacks May Reach $8-10Trln by 2022 - Russia's Sberbank

"What's the trend for Russian and global economic damage from cyberattacks? Unfortunately, we forecast continuing growth. We see that it can reach from $8 trillion to $10 trillion by 2022 if the situation does not change. We used to forecast that in Russia the damage would amount to 1.3 trillion rubles [$19.6 billion in 2018]", Kuznetsov said at a panel session of the Russia House, held as part of the World Economic Forum, which is currently underway in the Swiss resort city of Davos.
READ MORE: Russia, China, Cyber Domain Among Key Threats Named in US Intelligence Strategy
Meanwhile, in the first eight months of 2018, the damage that the Russian banks suffered from cyber attacks reduced fourteenfold year-on-year to 76.5 million rubles.
In November, the Central Bank of Russia said that while the number of hacker attacks was increasing, related economy and financial damages tended to decrease.
All comments
Show new comments (0)