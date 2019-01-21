Register
16:06 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    World Economic Forum in Davos

    Davos Poll: Public Trust in Nat'l Governments Falls Worldwide

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A new global survey finds citizens across the globe are increasingly sceptical of their governments over fears of corruption, lack of representation, and insufficient accountability; meanwhile, public trust in private-sector companies appears to be on the rise.

    Kristian Rouz — A new survey, released just ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, shows public trust in political leaders has fallen below workers' confidence in their employers.

    The poll's findings point to a gradual erosion of popular support for governmental bureaucracy, as an ever-increasing share of citizens are concerned with corruption, a lack of popular representation, and the ability of governments of states to defend national interests.

    Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the JCB Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, Britain, January 18, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Andrew Yates
    EU Economies Stuttering & Positive Noises from Germany: Boris Talks Real Brexit
    According to the yearly Edelman Trust Barometer, only 20 percent of respondents across the globe trust the system of national governance in their respective countries.

    Almost 60 percent of private citizens worldwide believe the nation-state economic, social, and political systems are no longer relevant, saying conflicts between countries hurt their jobs, well-being, and put livelihoods at risk.

    "The past two decades have seen a progressive destruction of trust in societal institutions, a consequence of the Great Recession, fears about immigration and economic dislocation caused by globalisation and automation", Richard Edelman of Edelman Intellectual Property said.

    One of the world's most advanced economies, Japan, is particularly sceptical of the nation-state model of national governance. Some 84 percent of Japanese citizens said their quality of life will likely deteriorate five years from now due to the shortcomings and inefficiency of the political system.

    READ MORE: Govt Shutdown Whittles Staff at US Indian Affairs Bureau to 'Skeleton Crew'

    A protestor wearing a yellow vest (gilet jaune) and with a French President Emmanuel Macron mask poses on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on December 8, 2018 during protest against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes.
    © AFP 2018 / Zakaria ABDELKAFI
    'The Yellow Vests Will Triumph Where the Nuit Debout Failed' – Unionist
    Japan is closely followed by France, where the share of sceptics stands at 79 percent — and their murky sentiment is perfectly exemplified by the ongoing rage of the so-called "Yellow Vests" protests. In Germany, 74 percent of surveyed citizens don't believe in the political leadership, and in the UK, some 72 percent of respondents are equally disenchanted.

    On average, some 49 percent of respondents across the globe said they don't expect to be better off in five years' time. The Edelman Trust Barometer found the majority of people in the advanced world believe that political elites in their respective countries put their own interests above interests of the nation.

    Citizens also criticised political and partisan infighting in their own countries, geostrategic tensions, jingoistic sentiments, and eagerness to engage in irresponsible economic experiments as undesirable and dangerous initiatives stemming from their national governments.

    On the contrary, the majority of respondents across the globe praised private-sector enterprises — including their own employers — saying over the past few years corporations have made significant progress on the path to a greater transparency, fair worker compensation, and environment-friendly practices.

    "People have low confidence that societal institutions will help them navigate a turbulent world, so they are turning to a critical relationship: their employer", Edelman said.

    Some 75 percent of citizens worldwide said they trust their employer. When asked about their government, only 48 percent expressed some degree of trust, while the media received 47 percent. The results in this category don't amount to a total of 100 percent as many respondents provided several answers to the question "who do you trust".

    READ MORE: Could Labour MP Save Theresa May? Leave Supporter Tables Brexit Deal Amendment

    "CEOs now have to be visible, show personal commitment, absolutely step into the void, because we've got a leadership void in the world", Edelman said.

    Experts say such sentiments also explain the rise of populist parties across Europe, including UKIP in Britain, Five Star and the League in Italy, and AfD in Germany. The election of Donald Trump as US president back in 2016 also correlates with the results of the Edelman poll.

    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Listen to the People
    Additionally, some say the so-called open-information society and the looming advent of 5G and machine learning technologies could deal a deadly blow to the existing structure of political governance across the globe. Experts believe that nepotism, corruption, and mismanagement are becoming harder to cover up.

    However, there is also an alarming side to the Edelman poll's results. The overwhelming public trust in the private-sector and technology poses a threat of a nascent global corporate-surveillance state — as exemplified by the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal last year.

    This rising "brave new world", sceptics suggest, could be characterised by a frightening lack of oversight of the use of citizens' personal data. Nonetheless, national governments as they exist today can hardly be trusted with oversight as well, some say, which could mean citizens will have to learn to protect themselves in the changing world. 

    Related:

    Bolsonaro Vows to 'Rebuild' Brazil, Tackle Corruption, End Discrimination
    Russian Viktor Bout Says US Lawyers Bargained for 'Kremlin Corruption' Testimony
    High-Ranking Chinese Intelligence Officer Jailed For Life in Corruption Case
    US, Europe Suffer From Rampant Corruption at 'Highest Levels of Power' - Poll
    Tags:
    corruption, workers, trust, World Economic Forum in Davos, Davos, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse