Register
13:33 GMT +320 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An attendee arrives in the Congress Hall during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017

    Davos Forum Warns Rife Political Risks Impair Global Economic Outlook

    © REUTERS / Ruben Sprich
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A report from the World Economic Forum paints a grim picture for international economic relations this year, citing concerns about heightened political risks, the polarisation of wealth, as well as environmental and geostrategic challenges.

    Kristian Rouz — Organisers of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, say that global GDP growth might be facing a sharp slowdown this year, accompanied by possible recessions across several major economies.

    READ MORE: Trump Cancels US Delegation to Davos World Economic Forum — White House

    Experts say tensions in international relations and domestic political risks pose the most acute concern, while rising threats to cybersecurity and income inequality add to the rising fears of global stagnation.

    According to the World Economic Forum's yearly Global Risks Report, international economic relations have entered a period of readjustment, accompanied by rife uncertainty and potentially painful changes to supply chains, as well as the flows of capital, goods, and workers across the globe.

    Experts painted a murky picture of an overall 'darkening' economic outlook this year, suggesting that a possible slowdown in Mainland China's GDP growth, geostrategic friction between China and the US, and threats to regional security and economic prosperity could all contribute to unpredictable and, quite likely, negative developments in the global economy.

    "With global trade and economic growth at risk in 2019, there is a more urgent need than ever to renew the architecture of international cooperation," World Economic Forum president Borge Brende said. "We simply do not have the gunpowder to deal with the kind of slowdown that current dynamics might lead us towards."

    The report's stark warnings come as US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and French President Emmanuel Macron all said they wouldn't attend this year's gathering of global leaders. The reasons behind these cancellations indirectly support the WEF's view of political risks as starting to affect international economic cooperation.

    READ MORE: Russian Entrepreneurs to Attend Davos Forum Despite Restrictions — Economist

    Trump said the ongoing standoff in Congress over the US government shutdown and the border wall will prevent him from attending. May cited rife tensions in the UK Parliament over the upcoming Brexit, in the absence of a deal or a broad cross-party consensus, as her reasons to remain in London instead of going to Davos.

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Riyadh Promises No Penalties for Banks Boycotting 'Davos in Desert' - Reports
    For his part, Macron said the ongoing 'yellow vest' protests and the protesters' demands require his constant attention — as the French government has recognised the majority of citizens are facing quite modest living conditions after years of slow economic growth and mounting income inequality.

    Evidently, all three prioritised domestic concerns over one of the most important international gatherings this year — and WEF analysts believe the majority of advanced countries are set to becoming increasingly introspective in the wake of the nascent post-globalisation world.

    Meanwhile, experts say the upcoming meetings in Davos — which will still feature executives from top international corporations, billionaire investors, and key policymakers from across the globe — will likely take place amid subdued sentiments, amid an atmosphere of caution and mistrust.

    "The mood is going to be much darker than a year ago," Nariman Behravesh of IHS Markit said. "A recession isn't imminent, but as economies slow, it wouldn't take much to topple growth."

    Nonetheless, some experts don't believe the WEF's grim predictions are entirely accurate. A separate report from the OECD last week said the global economy remains solid, despite the mounting risks, as employment across its member-states has risen to 68.4 percent, the highest on record.

    READ MORE: Soros 'Unloaded Both Barrels' on Trump at Davos, 'He Didn't Hold Anything Back'

    Some experts also criticised alarmist media narratives as possibly suppressing consumer and investor confidence. They say opinionated statements and the politicisation of the public discourse could hinder economic growth prospects, even though macroeconomic fundamentals remain objectively strong.

    "We see the biggest risk in the global economy as one of talking ourselves into a recession," Michael Corbat CEO at Citigroup, said.

    The WEF report also highlighted an urgent necessity for improvements in infrastructure and cybersecurity across the majority of advanced and developing nations. Experts warned that the lack of roads, pipelines, and Internet access — as well as sufficient protections against cybercrime — are hindering economic growth in most countries.

    "The persistent underfunding of critical infrastructure worldwide is hampering economic progress, leaving businesses and communities more vulnerable both to cyberattacks and natural catastrophes, and failing to make the most of technological innovation," John Drzik of insurance broker Marsh, who also took part in writing the WEF report, said.

    WEF experts also pointed to the threats posed by climate change, loss of animal species, and broader environmental challenges as affecting the pace of global economic growth this year as well.

    The Davos Forum starts on Tuesday, 22 January, and ends on Friday, 25 January. The gathering of world leaders is expected to focus on a wide range of issues, including, but not limited to, the aforementioned concerns — and offer possible ways to manage and mitigate these risks.

    Related:

    WATCH Audience 'Boos' Trump's Address in Davos
    Russia to Skip Davos Forum if Russian Businessmen Not Invited - PM
    Trump Cancels US Delegation to Davos World Economic Forum - White House
    Tags:
    risks, GDP, World Economic Forum in Davos, Theresa May, Donald Trump, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse