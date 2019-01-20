Register
13:33 GMT +320 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Stock Market

    US Consumer Sentiment Drops, Manufacturing Rebounds Amid Shutdown Concerns

    © Sputnik /
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Lingering political tensions, international trade woes, and seasonal factors appear to have affected US economic growth in January, although data for the past quarter and the resilience of GDP growth point to a rebound in the coming months.

    Kristian Rouz — The US economy appears to have maintained momentum at the start of the year, despite the partial government shutdown affecting the purchasing power of some 800,000 furloughed federal employees. Changes in international trading patterns have driven a rebound in manufacturing, while overall GDP expansion is expected to modestly slow down in the first quarter of 2019.

    As seen from a window outside the Oval Office, President Donald Trump gives a prime-time address about border security Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Trump Cancels US Delegation to Davos World Economic Forum - White House
    According to a report by the University of Michigan Friday, US consumer sentiment dropped by 7.7 per cent in early January to a reading of 90.7 for the month. This is the lowest since October 2016, and the largest decline since September 2015. Previously, experts expected consumer sentiment to moderate at 97.0 per cent in January.

    This decline reflects the changes in confidence of surveyed consumers in relation to their own personal finance and their perception of overall economic conditions. The University of Michigan said consumers are now more inclined to save rather than spend their money, and these precautionary savings could affect the overall purchasing power.

    Analysts said the decline in consumer sentiment happened due to several factors. These include the government shutdown and related economic concerns, as hundreds of thousands of households have seen their income fall in recent weeks.

    Another reason is sharp volatility in the financial markets — most prominently, in stocks — in late December and early January. Amid Christmas holidays, US stock indices recorded a massive plunge, despite rebounding afterwards, stirring concern among private investors.

    READ MORE: ‘An Economy In Extreme Difficulty': US Jobs Report Hides Economic Truths

    Additionally, seasonal factors have remained in play. After the strong household spending posted just ahead of and during the holidays, consumer sentiment tends to cool every year. Besides, harsh weather conditions across several regions typically hinder consumer spending as well.

    But some economists point to the shutdown as the most important factor behind the University of Michigan's report.

    "This report on consumer sentiment is the first concrete evidence that the economy is going to fall and fall hard if Washington does not end the shutdown," Chris Rupkey at the New York branch of MUFG said.

    "It is going to be hard to see real GDP growth of more than 1 to 1-1/2 per cent in the first quarter if the consumer goes on a buying strike."

    However, the majority of economists say the shutdown will only slash 0.25 per cent off the first quarter's GDP growth rate. According to a poll of 30 economists by Bloomberg News, that is the most likely figure, while economic growth for the entire 2019 could come in just 0.13 per cent lower due to the shutdown.

    US flag
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Reports: Cautious Sentiments Spread as US Economy Braces for 2019
    Economists also expect the shutdown to end by mid-February, as neither US President Donald Trump, nor the Democrats in Congress, have backed down in the ongoing political standoff.

    Experts say, despite the lacklustre report, US consumer sentiment still remains high. The same report also found the measure of current economic conditions dropped from 116.1 last month to 110.0 in January, while the measure of consumer expectations slumped to 78.3 from 87.0 over the same period, and is now at its lowest since October 2016.

    Analysts say political tensions in Washington and alarming reports in the media might have made households more cautious. But some say this might be a return to normality, whilst the majority of macroeconomic indicators could still skyrocket as soon as the shutdown is over.

    "Sentiment among both households and businesses has been coming off the sugar highs, which were caused by tax cut hopes at the beginning of the Trump presidency," Harm Bandholz at the New York branch of UniCredit said.

    On the brighter side, US manufacturing activity has improved — against the odds of higher Fed interest rates and international trade turmoil. According to a separate report from the Federal Reserve, US factories expanded their output by 2.3 per cent year-on-year in the final quarter of 2018 (Q4), after a 3.7 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

    White House in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    US Role to Be Diminished in Future Due to Emerging Economies - Qatari Minister
    For the entire 2018, the Fed said US factory output rose 2.4 per cent, and this pace of expansion is expected to accelerate in 2019.

    Economists say the Trump administration's efforts to lower taxes and adjust the rules of foreign trade and investment has resulted in many American manufacturers returning to the US, while foreign companies now have to move their facilities stateside.

    These developments, in turn, have created new jobs, and contributed to the overall GDP growth — as manufacturing accounts for some 12 per cent of the US economy.

    "While the manufacturing strength in December is a favourable signal for the economy, we should keep in mind that it came after soft results in earlier months," Daniel Silver of JPMorgan in New York said.

    These reports suggest that despite dark clouds gathering over the robust economic growth in the US, political turmoil has so far failed to derail this expansionary cycle. Although the depth of shutdown's impact to the economy has yet to be properly assessed, most observers are confident of a solid rebound and ongoing acceleration in the months to come.

    Related:

    US Market Indexes Fall Amid Expected Global Economic Slow Down
    'No Side Wins in Trade War' – Economic Researchers on US-China Trade Relations
    President Trump AKA 'Mr. Tariff' and the US Economy
    Tags:
    government shutdown, manufacturing, consumer sentiment, economy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse