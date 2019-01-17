Register
15:07 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Wylfa Newydd - View from the coast

    No Deal: UK-Based Nuclear Development Programme Suspended by Hitachi

    © Photo : Horizon Nuclear
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Failure to reach an agreement with the British authorities on funding a UK nuclear plant project, has led to a subsidiary of a Japanese giant, Hitachi, announcing suspension of operation and leaving thousands of UK workers with nothing.

    Hinkley Point A
    CC BY 2.0 / Reading Tom
    UK May Miss Deadline for Ensuring Post-Brexit Nuclear Industry Safeguards - Reports
    Horizon Nuclear Power (HNP), a British energy company that was expected to build new nuclear power stations in the UK, has announced on 17 January it is stopping operations, which include the Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant on Anglesey, North Wales.

    HNP's parent company, Hitachi, Ltd. Horizon, shared the news with the UK government that "despite the best efforts of everyone involved we've not been able to reach an agreement to the satisfaction of all concerned."

    Duncan Hawthorne, CEO of Horizon Nuclear Power said:

    "We have made very strong progress on all aspects of the project's development, including the UK design of our tried and tested reactor, supply chain development and especially the building of a very capable organisation of talented and committed people. We have been in close discussions with the UK Government, in cooperation with the Government of Japan, on the financing and associated commercial arrangements for our project for some years now…"

    He added that also all work related to the second site at Oldbury on Severn in South Gloucestershire will be suspended "until a solution can be found."

    The Japanese firm had been negotiating with the British government since last year regarding the funding for the project, built by its Horizon subsidiary. No terms had been agreed, which the company found "disappointing". As a result at least 9,000 jobs were affected by the disagreement. 

    Masaharu Hanyu, an executive for Japanese high-tech firm Hitachi, speaks as the company announces it will buy British atomic power generation company Horizon at a press conference in Tokyo on October 30, 2012.
    © AFP 2018 / Yoshikazu Tsuno
    Masaharu Hanyu, an executive for Japanese high-tech firm Hitachi, speaks as the company announces it will buy British atomic power generation company Horizon at a press conference in Tokyo on October 30, 2012.

    Addressing the effects that this decision will have, Mr Hawthorne said:

    "Clearly this will have a significant impact for all involved with our project. We will look to minimise this as much as possible as we move into this next phase and we will begin consultation on the implications immediately with our staff who have shown extraordinary talent, resilience and determination to take this complex and exciting project to this stage."

    Horizon Nuclear Power will take steps to reduce our presence "but keep the option to resume development in future."

    Related:

    Researchers to Extend Service Life of Nuclear Reactors And Improve Their Safety
    UK May Miss Deadline to Ensure Post-Brexit Nuclear Industry Safeguards - Reports
    Tags:
    nuclear power, Hitachi, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse