Register
14:44 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Whiskey

    Irish Whiskey Under Fire Due to Brexit, Cancer Warnings and VAT

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The warnings come as the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) celebrates another successful year.

    Cancer warnings imposed upon Irish alcohol could damage the Emerald Isle's whiskey tourism industry, the increasingly lucrative sector has cautioned.

    In addition to this, restrictions on advertising distillery tours enacted in the Public Health (Alcohol) Act in October could also present a challenge for producers hoping to attract international visitors.

    Distillery visits rose 13 percent in 2018, with 923,000 people touring 13 production centers around the country — overseas tourists accounted for 88 percent of footfall, with 40 percent hailing from the US and Canada.

    Whisky bar
    CC0
    Whisky bar

    The IWA said a further eight distilleries were scheduled to open as visitor attractions over the year ahead, indicating the sector was on track to reach its target visitor rate of 1.9 million annually by 2025.

    Looming Trouble?

    Speaking to the Press Association, IWA chief William Lavelle hailed the rising number of "tourists and Irish whiskey lovers" who sought to "know more about the back-story of the whiskey — where, how and by who it is made. They want to experience the heritage and vibrancy of our distilleries".

    However, he also warned against complacency in the sector, noting in addition to the crackdown on advertising and introduction of health warning labelling, other impending headwinds could bedevil the sector in the near future.

    "Just as Irish whiskey remains the fastest growing premium spirits category in the world, Irish whiskey distilleries are now among the fastest growing attractions in Irish tourism. Irish whiskey tourism is attracting international visitors, creating jobs and supporting local economies, both urban and rural, right across the island of Ireland. The recent increase in the VAT rate on the hospitality sector poses challenges…it means more expensive food, drink and accommodation for tourists, putting pressure on the already relatively low proportion of tourists spending on paid attractions like distillery visitor centres," he said.

    Whiskey
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Theresa May Reveals Whisky Helped Her Handle Stress Amid Brexit Fallout
    Lavelle added a "disorderly Brexit" was likely to further weaken sterling, harming tourism from the UK and Northern Ireland, and noted how the imposition of cancer warnings amounted to an "internationally-unprecedented stigma" on Irish whiskey, which the sector's key competitors — "Scotch and Bourbon" — didn't face.

    Related:

    Empty Bottle of McGregor's Whiskey Sold on Internet for More Than Retail Price
    Despite Stalling UFC Career, Conor McGregor's Whiskey Business is Booming
    Scotch on the Rocks: Brexit Could Hinder Scottish Whiskey Trade Deals
    UK Gov’t Plans to Cut Scotch Whiskey Export Tariffs After Leaving EU – Minister
    Tags:
    Brexit talks, whiskey, alcohol, trade, Brexit, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse