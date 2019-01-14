Japan's ANA Plans to Organize Regular Flights to Moscow, Vladivostok - Reports

Until now, only one of the country's carriers, Japan Airlines, offers regular flights to Moscow from Tokyo, while flights to Vladivostok from Japan are serviced by Russian carriers exclusively, the publication noted.
In 2017, more than 300 Japanese companies had offices in Moscow and about 50 in Vladivostok.
Economic ties between Russia and Japan have expanded in recent years, including in the Far East, amid efforts of the two governments to create the conditions for the signing of a peace treaty. Last December, a shareholder agreement was signed in Tokyo on the participation of a consortium of Japanese companies Sojitz, JOIN and JATCO for the construction of new airport facilities at Khabarovsk International Airport.
