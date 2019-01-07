Register
19:34 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016

    'Fat Years Are Over': Finance Minister Gives Grim Prophecy for Germany

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Although Germany has enjoyed a budget surplus along with steady economic growth for several years already, the country’s government is bracing itself for a downturn in the face of increasing uncertainty over the Brexit deal, trade frictions and the need for growing spending on the military.

    German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, representing the Social Democrats in Angela Merkel’s government, has predicted in an interview with Bild that the time of Germany enjoying unforeseen additional tax revenue is coming to an end.

    "The beautiful time, in which the state takes more and more taxes than it expected, is coming to an end", he pointed out, saying that although a tax surplus is expected for 2018, "now the fat years are over”.

    In this situation, he spoke out against tax cuts or more public investments, implying that the current tendency hardly leaves the government room for this. He brought this argument up as he spoke about a recent proposition by all the major political parties about completely abolishing the solidarity surcharge, also called “Soli”, by 2021. The tax, introduced in 1991 and used to fund development in the former East German states, is calculated in accordance with the size of the basic income tax.

    READ MORE: Euro is Too Weak For German Economy, Too Strong For Most Others in Euro — MP

    He pointed out that the Christian Democratic Union had agreed with the Social Democrats during coalition talks that citizens with a "very high income should continue to pay the soli”. Scholz demanded relieving people with low and middle incomes from the tax, instead, promising to submit a corresponding draft this year, as had earlier been agreed upon. If these income groups receive the tax relief, then the country’s budget will receive 10 billion euros less, or roughly half of the annual revenue received from the solidarity surcharge.

    Germany has enjoyed a budget surplus since 2014, when the Finance Ministry was steered by Scholz’s predecessor, the CDU’s Wolfgang Schäuble, while Europe’s largest economy has been growing for the last 9 years. Amid growing trade tensions with the US, uncertainty over the Brexit deal between the UK and the EU, as well as the German defence minister’s call for better financing, growth is expected to weaken in 2019, Reuters reports

    Related:

    EU Should Prevent US-China Trade Row From Escalating - German Economy Minister
    EU Braces for Economic Turmoil as German GDP Contracts in Q3
    Euro is Too Weak For German Economy, Too Strong For Most Others in Euro - MP
    Federal Economy Minister Says German Businesses Seek More Russian Investment
    Tags:
    revenues, tax cuts, tax, budget surplus, economy, Olaf Scholz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse