Ex-Nissan Boss to Get Day in Court to Demand Explanation for Continued Detention

Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to make an appearance at the Tokyo District Court on January 8 for an open hearing to demand that authorities justify his continued detention, Kyodo News reports.
The court date will be the businessman's first appearance in public since his arrest for alleged financial misconduct in November. The former Nissan chairman has been in custody at a Japanese detention center since November 19, when Ghosn and his assistant, Nissan executive Greg Kelly, were detained on suspicion of multiple financial crimes.
Kelly was released on bail on December 25 on bail awaiting trial. The terms of Ghosn's detention stipulate that he will be released until January 11 if prosecutors do not to indict him over the alleged breach of trust displayed through his actions. Ghosn has already received an indictment for underreporting his income but denied the allegations, saying his remuneration had not been officially fixed and were therefore not subject to obligatory declaration.
Ghosn's arrest strained Nissan's relations with its French strategic partner Renault, where he remains board chairman and CEO. Nissan's board of directors dismissed Ghosn as chairman shortly following his arrest.
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubirish Alliance was founded in 1999, and is one of the world's leading car manufacturers, selling over 10.6 million vehicles in 2017.
