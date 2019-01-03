Register
04:14 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Apple logo

    Apple Cuts Sales Outlook over National Boycott in China

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Business
    Get short URL
    180

    Aside from the trade wars, Apple has been hurt by a boycott in China and its own apparent arrogance towards Chinese laws.

    Apple had to cut its revenue outlook for the latest quarter, citing what it called an "economic deceleration" in China and emerging markets, according to a report by Agence France-Presse.

    "While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a letter to investors Wednesday.

    "We believe the economic environment in China has been further impacted by rising trade tensions with the United States."

    Visitors walk past the stand of Huawei during PT/EXPO COMM CHINA 2014 in Beijing, China, 27 September 2014
    © East News / Imaginechina
    India Believes West is Not Altruistic About China's Huawei - Official
    The company decreased its revenue guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2019, which ended December 29, to $84 billion — a stark difference compared to analysts' average forecast of $91 billion and Apple's own initial prediction of $89 to $93 billion.

    The company's shares dropped almost 8 percent after the news, AFP reports.

    Apple has recently become a target of patriotic backlash in China, after Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in December by the request of the United States over allegations of violating sanctions against Iran.

    Beijing has condemned the arrest and demanded Meng's release.

    Many Chinese companies protested by offering their employees considerable subsidies for buying Huawei products. Others have openly warned staff against buying Apple merchandise.

    "When the US went after the Huawei founder's daughter, the Chinese government made Apple the target of the day, so sales should be way off," Rob Enderle, an independent technology analyst, said.

    Samsung working conditions compared to medieval by new research by ITUC.
    © Flickr/ Jamie McCall
    Closure of Samsung Plant Exposes Vulnerability of Chinese Manufacture Workers
    The backlash against the company in China is also fuelled by Apple apparently ignoring a Chinese court-ordered ban on most iPhone sales in the country, which is related to a case involving US chipmaker Qualcomm, Enderle explained.

    Qualcomm, the plaintiff, said last month that the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court ordered four Apple subsidiaries to stop selling older models of the iPhone in China, including the 7, 7 Plus, 8 and 8 Plus. However, Apple stores in Shanghai, Beijing and Fuzhou kept selling these models in early December, according to AFP, and Apple even issued a statement saying all products remained available.

    "It looks like Apple is flouting Chinese law, which helps promote a boycott," Enderle said. Qualcomm's general counsel has said the company will seek enforcement of the ban through tribunals that are part of China's court system.

    Related:

    Apple Designer's Gaffe With "Penis-Like" Christmas Tree Leaves Netizens in Tears
    No Squidding: Apple's Messed Up Squid Emoji Likened to 'Having Butt on Forehead'
    WATCH Mob Loot Apple Store During French Yellow Vests Riots
    Tech Companies Like Google and Apple May Leave Australia Over Cybersecurity Law
    Apple's Foxconn Set to Slash Expenses, Jobs Amid US-China Trade War
    Tumblr Removed From Apple Store Over Child Pornography Content
    Apple Takes Down Religious App Claiming Homosexuality is ‘Sickness,’ ‘Sin’
    Germany to Ban Some iPhone Sales as Qualcomm Wins Patent Suit Against Apple
    Tags:
    Trade Wars, boycott, sales, Huawei, Apple, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse