Register
14:13 GMT +302 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    500 euro notes.

    500 Euros No More: Why European Banks are Set to Stop Issuing 'Bin Laden' Bills

    Business
    Get short URL
    101

    Calls for the high-value banknotes' withdrawal from circulation have been heard for years, with the bills becoming associated with cash-based crimes, including tax evasion, money laundering and drugs.

    By the end of January, only the German and Austrian central banks will be issuing 500 euro notes, with the other 17 central banks in the euro area halting the issuance of the violet-coloured notes by January 27, the European Central Bank (ECB) has said in a statement.

    According to the ECB, "to ensure a smooth transition and for logistical reasons," Deutsche Bundesbank and Oesterreichische Nationalbank will continue issuing the bills until April 26, when they too will stop doing so for good.

    Billets souvenirs à 0 euro
    © Photo : Euro Banknote Memory
    Bumpy Road: Euro's Fate in Limbo After 20 Years of Existence
    Plans to halt the issuance of new 500 euro notes were approved in May 2016, with the ECB justifying the decision stemming from "concerns that this banknote could facilitate illicit activities."

    Holders of existing 500 euro banknotes can rest assured that the remaining bills will stay legal tender, with currency exchange operators and other commercial operators allowed to both accept and disburse the bills.

    The 500 euro bill is one of the top five highest value banknotes in the world, but has gained a shady reputation by many as the favoured note of criminals. Rarely seen by ordinary Europeans, the bills have been nicknamed "Bin Ladens," both for their alleged use to finance crime and terrorism, and for their status as being well-known about, but very difficult to actually see in day-to-day commerce. In the UK and Spain, police are using the high-value bills to track money laundering operations. In a 2010 study, the UK's Serious Organised Crime Agency reported that a whopping 90 percent of all 500 euro notes in the UK were being used exclusively by criminals. 

    A one euro coin is pictured on one US dollar notes on March 13, 2015 in Godewaersvelde, Northern France
    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Farewell to Greenbacks? EU Challenges Dollar Dominance With 'Stronger' Euro
    According to ECB figures, there are now about 521 million 500 euro notes in circulation, with the banknotes making up over 20 percent of the total value of euro banknotes, while constituting less than 2.5 percent of total euro notes. 500 euro notes were actually last printed in 2014, with euro-area banks gradually releasing the bills from existing stocks since then.

    Related:

    People in Many EU States Think Euro Responsible for Weak Economic Growth - Prof
    Bumpy Road: Euro's Fate in Limbo After 20 Years of Existence
    Analysts Favour British Pound Over Euro Amid Renewed Brexit Woes
    Farewell to Greenbacks? EU Challenges Dollar Dominance With 'Stronger' Euro
    Tags:
    money laundering, crime, currency, bills, banknotes, euro, eurozone, European Central Bank, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse