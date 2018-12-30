Register
23:39 GMT +330 December 2018
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks with CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

    Follow the Money: Merkel’s CDU Party Rakes in Highest Donations in 2018

    Business
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union CDU party received the highest number of big-money donations for fiscal year 2018, according to reports.

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, General Secretary of the German Christian Democratic Union, gestures during her speech at the CDU regional conference to present her concept as candidate for the CDU chairmanship in Seebach, central Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    New German CDU Leader Intends to Overhaul State's Migration Policy
    Of the several prominent political parties in Berlin, CDU in particular received a much higher share of the estimated $2.4 million in so-called large donations over the course of the year.

    Business interests were seen to be the biggest contributors to Merkel's party, even as she steps aside for new CDU boss Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

    Berlin's parliamentary administration has revealed that the CDU raked in the equivalent of $972,267 in 2018 from political donors, including big-ticket shareholders in legacy German automaker BMW.

    CDU's largest windfall came from a former CEO of the Merck pharmaceutical company, Hans-Joachim Langmann, who ponied up almost $300,000 in July.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Putin, Merkel Continue Discussion of Syria, Ukraine Conflicts in Phone Talks
    Merkel's CDU party saw about three times the amount of large cash contributions, compared to coalition partner Social Democrats (SPD), which got just over $300,000.

    A single donation of just over $400,000, however, was lavished on the German Communist Party (DKP) in May.

    Possibly hedging bets for their political influence for the upcoming year, the chemical firm Evonik and carmaker Daimler each gave both the SPD and the CDU just over $200,000 during 2018.

    CDU political ally Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), received an estimated $715,000 from the Association of Bavarian Metal-Working and Electrical Industries (vbm).

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Merkel's Successor Leaves Chancellor Behind in Popularity Rating – Report

    As for the outsider nationalist parties, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party claimed no large donations as of the December 28 list posting due, in part, to an ongoing investigation into AfD parliamentary leader Alice Weidel's illegal acceptance of some $150,000 from a Swiss pharmaceutical company, according to Deutsche Welle.

    Large-scale donations to German political parties from non-EU members are illegal and any donation to a German political party of €50,000 ($57,192) or more must immediately be registered with the president of the parliament, according to Dw.com.

    Merkel, a four-term chancellor, will step down from her leadership of Germany in 2021.

    Campaign Contributions, gifts, cash, politics, European Union, Left Party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Christian Social Union (CSU), German Communist Party, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Merck, BMW, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Alice Weidel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel, European Union, Germany, Berlin
