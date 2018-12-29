Register
00:10 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise, Ditches 'Disastrous' TPP Trade Deal

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    Business
    Get short URL
    222

    Rejecting the trade deal, which has been blasted for favoring big corporations, was an election campaign pledge by US President Donald Trump and he announced the projected move on his first day in office.

    A massive 11-country trade agreement is due to take effect on Sunday, thereby reshaping trade rules among economic giants like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia, but the United States won’t be a signatory to it, meaning that locally-produced foods like California almonds and Welch’s grape juice will remain subject to duties in Japan, for instance. In the meantime, competitors’ products from countries that signed the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will carry no duties. Japan is meanwhile expected to introduce similar tariff relief for the European Union, in a separate trade agreement.

    US producers instantly issued a complaint:

    "Our competitors in Australia and Canada will now benefit from those provisions, as US farmers watch helplessly," lamented US Wheat Associates President Vince Peterson at a hearing on potential negotiations with Japan.

    The deal known as the TPP, proposed by the Obama administration, underlays the US strategy of countering Chinese economic influence, but it was one of the first things President Donald Trump sought to undo after his election in November 2016, pulling the country out of the deal in January 2017. He moved to replace the deal that he called “a disaster” with an array of direct bilateral deals, as the US is currently deep in a trade war with China ever since the introduction of tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, which has prompted a reciprocal action from Beijing.

    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).
    CC0 / The White House
    Trump Says Reached Progress on Trade Deal With China During Phone Talks With Xi

    However, the current member states of the partnership have left open the possibitlity that the US and other states, namely China, could join them if they choose to.

    "They're trying to say, 'We're moving forward and we hope you come to your senses at some point and join us, too'," said Phil Levy, a senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs who served as a senior economist for trade under President George W. Bush.

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had made headway on a trade deal with China during a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

    "Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

    The border wall separating the United States and Mexico is pictured in San Ysidro, California.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US Senator: Democratic-Controlled House Will Block Trump’s Efforts to Build Border Wall

    The withdrawal from the TPP was notably one of Trump’s campaign pledges that he has essentially fulfilled, arguing that the TPP would harm American workers and production levels.

    The major trade deal was agreed in 2015 by nations including the US, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico, but has not yet been ratified by individual countries. Opponents of the deal have notably pointed out that it would be ineffective and solely favors big corporations. The deal is aimed at deepening economic ties and boosting growth, including by reducing tariffs.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Reached Progress on Trade Deal With China During Phone Talks With Xi

    The US president also renegotiated the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, replacing it with a trilateral US-Mexico-Canada agreement, which still has to gain congressional approval before it takes effect. Separately, Trump is pursuing locally negotiated deals with the European Union and as well as one with Japan.

    Related:

    Pelosi Reportedly Goes to Hawaii Resort During Shutdown, Trump Stays in DC
    Dem-Controlled House to Block Trump’s Efforts to Build Border Wall, Senator Says
    Trump Cancels Holiday Travel Over Government Shutdown - Official
    Amazon Selling 'Ugly' Christmas Sweaters With Half-Naked 'Putin and Trump'
    Tags:
    business, TPP, trade, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse