21:01 GMT +329 December 2018
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).

    Trump Says Reached Progress on Trade Deal With China During Phone Talks With Xi

    CC0 / The White House
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had reached progress on a trade deal with China during the phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

    "Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

    According to the Xinhua news agency, Trump has also pointed out the importance of the US-Chinese relations for the whole world.

    Xi has underlined the importance of the current stage in the Chinese-US relations adding that both countries' delegations are working on the implementation of the recently reached bilateral agreements.

    "Hopefully, the working groups of both countries will make steps toward each other in order to reach as soon as possible the mutually beneficial agreement that will be also in the interest of the whole world," Xi said, as quoted by Xinhua.

    The Chinese leader expressed a wish to develop trade, economic, military, law enforcement and anti-drug cooperation with the United States next year that will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral relations.

    READ MORE: 'No Side Wins in Trade War' — Economic Researchers on US-China Trade Relations

    Trump and Xi have also repeatedly exchanged opinions about the situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as on other international and regional issues of mutual interest.

    The leaders have also reportedly wished each other Happy New Year.

    An employee from DJI Technology Co. demonstrates the remote flying with his Phantom 2 Vision+ drone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province.
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Will China's New Forced Transfer of Foreign Technology Law End Trade War With US?
    China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

    In early December, Trump and Xi called for a truce in their escalating trade war after their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

    Tags:
    US-China trade war, Xi Jinping, China, United States
