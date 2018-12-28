Amazon Selling 'Ugly' Christmas Sweaters With Half-Naked 'Putin and Trump'

The tradition of typically Christmas outfits – those including jacquard-patterned sweaters, is longstanding, with a variety of ornaments making each new year’s collection classy but unique. This year, the two most widely discussed politicians have been commemorated, in a rather extraordinary and perhaps cheeky way, in a brand-new clothing line.

The online giant Amazon has updated its extensive assortment with a collection of “ugly” jacquard sweaters featuring Christmas characters that look strikingly like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

© Photo: Amazon.com Blizzard Bay Men's Polar Bear Power Ugly Christmas Sweater

One of them features a bright multi-colour pattern with a figure of half-naked Santa Claus embroidered on top of it, which many found to resemble to a great extent the Russian president. Another one in the series sports “Putin” and “Trump” mounting a polar bear. The sweaters were designed by the brand Blizzard Bay and are made of pure cotton, with their price varying from 21.99 to 29.99 dollars, but the jumpers with the two presidents have already sold out.

READ MORE: From Superheroes to Cops on Patrol: Brits Join in Boxing Day Fancy Dress Revelry

Earlier in December, the tradition of “ugly sweaters” in the run-up to Christmas was upheld by staffers from the US tech giant Microsoft. The company’s official Twitter account featured a post with sweaters of a similar style sporting the iconic Windows 95 logo.