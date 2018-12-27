Dow Jones Falls 400 Points Following Biggest One-Day Surge

Leading tech stocks, including Apple and Tesla, took a one-percent dive, and chip stocks, such as Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology, were under strong pressure on Thursday.
However, the Dow Jones suffered the hardest blow, as it dived 1.76 percent. Other major indices, such as the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite, fell by over one percent.
READ MORE: 'Capitol Lounge, Shutdown Cocktails': Memes Swamp Twitter After US Gov't Closure
Part of the US federal government shut down last week after Congressmen failed to come to terms over the projected $5 billion in budget funds for President Donald Trump's border wall, marking the third government closedown this outgoing year, with all the three involving tensions over immigration.
