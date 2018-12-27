Russian Banks May Receive Full-Fledged Licenses in China – Trade Representative

"It has always been difficult for banks to start their work and operate in China. We are studying the issue and we see its development in the following manner — one can say that now there are some steps, which allow us to say that there is an opportunity for a Russian bank to get a full-fledged license," Iniushin said.
READ MORE: Russian Central Bank: Certain Chinese Credit Entities Treat Sanctions 'Broadly'
Iniushin, its license does not cover all types of operations and the bank cannot operate as a full-fledged settlement bank.
Russian and China are actively developing their economic cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral formats such as BRICS and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
All comments
Show new comments (0)