Russia Invited to Participate in Venezuela’s Gold Mining Projects - Ambassador

"In the context of Russia's participation in gold mining and other mining projects, I would like to note that the Venezuelan side has offered a number of interesting proposals, which are currently under consideration by interested Russian economic operators," Zaemsky said.
According to Zaemsky, Caracas is especially interested in the joint development of solid minerals, including gold, diamonds, and columbite-tantalite.
He stressed that such an area of interaction "undoubtedly expands horizons of our cooperation."
Back in November, the ambassador told Sputnik that Venezuelan Minister of Industry and National Production Tareck El Aissami had invited Russia to join the country’s gold mining projects. Concrete proposals were due to be prepared by Caracas by December 13.
