Russia Invited to Participate in Venezuela’s Gold Mining Projects - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Caracas has offered a number of proposals to Moscow regarding its potential participation in the country's gold mining projects, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Vladimir Zaemsky told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In the context of Russia's participation in gold mining and other mining projects, I would like to note that the Venezuelan side has offered a number of interesting proposals, which are currently under consideration by interested Russian economic operators," Zaemsky said.

According to Zaemsky, Caracas is especially interested in the joint development of solid minerals, including gold, diamonds, and columbite-tantalite.

READ MORE: ‘Aggressive Powers' Want to Depose Venezuelan Government — Russian Ambassador

© AP Photo / Leslie Mazoch Venezuela Slams US Reaction to ExxonMobil Ship Incident, Urges Not to Interfere

The ambassador also added that the issue of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation on the GLONASS global navigation satellite system project was still being negotiated.

He stressed that such an area of interaction "undoubtedly expands horizons of our cooperation."

Back in November, the ambassador told Sputnik that Venezuelan Minister of Industry and National Production Tareck El Aissami had invited Russia to join the country’s gold mining projects. Concrete proposals were due to be prepared by Caracas by December 13.