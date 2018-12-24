Register
13:57 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An investor looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing on January 8, 2016

    Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Rally Amid US Political Tensions, Trade Woes

    © AFP 2018 / WANG ZHAO
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Two of the world’s less-prominent reserve currencies, the yen and the Swiss franc, have rallied against their major peers amid the elevated political tensions on Capitol Hill, in Westminster, and intra-EU relations.

    Kristian Rouz — The ongoing political stalemate on Capitol Hill, the EU-Italy budget dispute, and Brexit fears are weighing on the exchange rates of the world's three largest reserve currencies — the dollar, the euro, and the sterling, respectively.

    As a result, money trades and investors have turned their eye to the other two hard currencies, driving the largely unwelcome gains in the yen's and Swiss franc's FX rates.

    Cybersecurity
    CC0
    Japan Gov't Agencies to Stop Using Huawei, ZTE Over Security Concerns - Reports
    The Japanese and Swiss national currencies posted gains in Monday's trading, reflecting the lack of investor confidence in the US, Eurozone, and British economies engulfed in their respective political battles of attrition. Amid the concerns of a possible slowdown in global economic growth, many investors are seeking safe havens in the form of hard currencies, leaving the yen and the franc their only remaining options.

    Additionally, the nascent bear market in US stocks has also affected investor sentiment.

    "The global equity market rout has been driving sentiment in the currency markets. I don't see any significant rebound in risk sentiment yet", Stephen Innes of foreign exchange company Oanda said.

    READ MORE: Meng's Arrest: Journo Explains Why China Retaliated Against Canada, Not Trump

    However, Japanese government officials and central bankers are hardly happy to see the yen rally yet again. The "weak yen" policy has supported Japanese exports for decades, and as the nation is struggling to spur inflation and GDP expansion, additional downside pressure on national exports — one of the main sources of economic growth in Japan — is not welcome.

    Both the yen and the Swiss franc added 0.1 percent against their major peers Monday, and this revaluation is expected to continue for as long as political turmoil keeps battering other advanced economies.

    Japanese yen notes
    © REUTERS / Lee Jae-Won
    US Unveils Goals for Upcoming Japan Trade Talks
    For its part, the weighted dollar index lost 0.2 percent that same day. The yen traded at 111 JPY per 1 dollar on Monday, while the Swiss franc rose to 0.99 per 1 dollar.

    Some economists say dollar-yen trading has been greatly affected by the lingering US-China tensions, despite the recently-concluded 90-day trade truce between Washington and Beijing. The arrests of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese mobile phone-maker Huawei, as well as the apprehensions of three Canadians in China, have rendered investors sceptical of the future of economic relations between China and North America in general.

    Additionally, the US Federal Reserve's most recent hike in interest rates to 2.25-2.50 percent has hardly helped the dollar, which typically rallies in the aftermath of rate increases. Reports said US President Donald Trump has considered firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell as he believes central bank rates are too high, and could affect the stock market and stifle economic growth.

    Although subsequent reports alleged Trump in fact had no intention of firing Powell, investors have grown increasingly sceptical of the US news cycle as well.

    READ MORE: China's Top Economic Planner Details Stimulus to Boost GDP

    In addition, the US government is technically in a shutdown, and the prospect of an extended period of subdued federal spending has weighed on US GDP growth outlook, adding to the downside pressure on the dollar.

    The yen's revaluation, however, is likely to be short-term, as the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) negative-rate policies are expected to absorb the upward pressure on the national currency.

    "Beyond risk-off, we can see dollar/yen sell off more towards 110 if the repatriation and hedging flows start to pick up", Oanda's Innes said.

    However, the Swiss franc could extend gains, some economists say due to the increasing financial instability across the European continent. 

    Related:

    Washington, Beijing Mull Holding Next Trade Talks in January - US Treasury
    US Charges Chinese National With Stealing Trade Secrets From Oil Company
    US Unveils Goals for Upcoming Japan Trade Talks
    Tags:
    economic growth, foreign exchange, eurozone, franc, Federal Reserve Bank, Huawei, Donald Trump, Meng Wanzhou, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse