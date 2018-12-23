Register
23 December 2018
    Tourists stroll in downtown Venice, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Since 1951, Venice's population has steadily shrunk from 175,000 to some 55,000. Several factors are blamed, including high prices driven by a boom in tourism, the logistics of supplying a carless city, and the erosion of canal-side apartment buildings by lapping waters

    EU-Italy Budget Tensions Remain Unresolved Despite Christmas Truce

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Business
    European officials and experts say the “Christmas Truce” between Italy and the EU on the former's 2019 budget plans is unlikely to resolve tensions in the long-term perspective as Rome still plans to introduce a multi-billion fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.

    Kristian Rouz — Top European officials and economists have sounded the alarm over the possible negative effects of the Italian budget stand-off with EU fiscal rules, even though Rome and Brussels appear to have reached a provisional understanding on Italy's 2019 spending plans. The warnings come as the EU recently intensified its push for a single fiscal policy.

    In an interview with Welt am Sonntag Saturday, President of the Bundesbank Jens Weidmann said Italy's budget could derail EU plans to conduct a coordinated and — in the future — centralised fiscal policy.

    Germany's top banker said a compromise deal reached between Rome and Brussels weakens the EU's ability to enforce its fiscal rules across the bloc.

    "The original promise to cut the deficit has been compromised", Weidmann said. "It makes it difficult for the Commission and other governments to press for solid state finances in the future".

    Weidmann's remarks come shortly after the so-called "Christmas Truce" between Rome and the EU. According to the deal's terms, Italy will lower its budget deficit target for next year to 2.04 percent from the initial goal of 2.40 percent.

    Italian and EU flags
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    EU, Italy Found Solution on Rome's 2019 Budget - European Commission Vice President
    Italian officials said they would only postpone some of their spending plans — including the planned basic income programme — in order to meet this commitment.

    Even though the European Fiscal Compact mandates that member states not run deficits above 3 percent of their GDP, requirements on structural deficits are country-specific. Part of the reason Italy was pressured by the EU to slash its annual deficit as much as possible is its debt-to-GDP ratio of some 132 percent.

    But some experts say the deal will not resolve the brewing political conflict between Italy's populist government and EU officials.

    "It took them three months of wrestling to reach this agreement. One wonders, will it double next time? Will they start renegotiating in July of 2020? We have to wait and see", EU relations expert Craig Copetas, formerly of Bloomberg News, said. "Now, at 2.04 percent, Italy is whistling past the graveyard because this issue is going to return".

    Building of Council of Europe in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    The Italian government said the EU deal will save it some 10 billion euros in 2019. However, Italian authorities have said they are not backing down from their electoral promises, and all the planned reforms will take place later.

    Among the measures postponed as part of the EU agreement are Italy's pension reform and an infrastructure package — although Rome can build and renovate some roads and bridges without breaching the EU deal.

    Additionally, Italy agreed to increase its value-added tax (VAT) if its budget gets worse in 2020 and 2021 — a measure that would be highly unpopular among the populist voting base.

    "Let's be clear — the solution is not ideal", Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission, said. "But it avoids opening the excessive deficit procedure at this stage. And it corrects the situation of serious non-compliance with the stability and growth pact".

    In light of this, the compromise agreement appears to be two-sided leverage: on the one hand, Italy's spending plans are stretching the EU's fiscal rules. On the other, the EU now has a powerful tool to ramp up its pressure on Rome in case Italy deviates from the bloc's rules in the future.

    Tags:
    fiscal policy, budget, European Union, Italy
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

