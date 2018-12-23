Register
14:20 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes

    UK Economy Posts Solid Q3 GDP Growth Despite Brexit Uncertainty

    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A solid labour market and high consumer confidence continue to drive Britain's economic expansion despite mounting political tensions and the impending – and potentially messy – separation from the EU.

    Kristian Rouz — The UK economy shows no sign of slowing down despite the mounting uncertainty over the nation's looming divorce from the EU. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), solid consumer spending drove acceleration in the third quarter GDP growth despite mounting household debt and subdued wage inflation.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Theresa May's Brexit Deal May Cost UK Economy '£100bn' by 2030, Says New Report
    The ONS said the British economy grew 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q3, compared to 0.4-percent expansion in the previous quarter, and a 0.1-percent growth in Q1.

    Officials said this final reading reflects an increase in household spending during the late-summer heat wave and this year's football World Cup — which, despite being held in Russia, Britons went out to see at sports bars and the like at home.

    Additionally, the construction and service sectors show signs of a continued acceleration, while factory output reversed the losses of the first two quarters of the year, and posted a solid rebound as well.

    "There was also likely an ongoing catch-up of activity lost to the extremely cold weather in the first quarter. Certainly, this helped the construction sector", Howard Archer of the EY ITEM Club said.

    READ MORE: Brexit Boom? UK Economy Accelerates to Quickest Since Q4 2016

    The new ONS report comes amid elevated tensions between the UK and EU after a majority of British MPs said they would reject a proposed Brexit deal — which Prime Minister Theresa May and European officials had agreed upon earlier. The British government is already preparing for a "no-deal" Brexit and is drafting contingency plans to mitigate the possible impact on UK businesses.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Professor Reveals Reasons for UK Economic Problems Amid Brexit
    For their part, British private sector enterprises are preparing for what they see as the worst outcome of the Brexit process. Over the past several months, UK businesses have cut investment plans, especially, in the financial sector, while some companies also sought to reduce their exposure to leverage.

    However, despite a possible investment crunch, economists say the UK economy posted a surprisingly sold pace of expansion in the third quarter. Annual growth accelerated to 1.5 percent in Q3 from 1.4 percent in the second quarter.

    Some economists say very low unemployment is one of the main factors behind the ongoing economic expansion cycle.

    "The UK's labour market is in a very healthy position, with employment at record levels and pay growth at pre-2008 highs", Stefan Koopman of Rabobank said.

    READ MORE: UK's New Budget: Hammond Wants to Gamble on Public Finances — Think Tank

    For its part, ONS also said the UK's foreign trade deficit had narrowed over the reporting period — down to £6.5 billion from £6.8 billion in Q2. British exports rose 1.1 percent in the third quarter compared to a 1.4-percent contraction in the previous period. Imports added 0.8 percent compared to 0.1 percent in Q2.

    The ongoing changes in the British economy are seen as setting a positive longer-term trend, some economists say, as a combination of a stronger manufacturing sector, domestic consumption, and higher exports, could potentially attract foreign investment even in the most dramatic post-Brexit fallout with the EU.

    "Economic growth has been sluggish this year. But it has not been disastrous and we are not in recession", Laith Khalaf of Bristol-based financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown said.

    But others say the British economy could dramatically slow down as soon as in this outgoing quarter (4Q18).

    "Growth in the fourth quarter is expected to be limited by relatively weak consumer spending amid fragile confidence and still limited purchasing power, while business investment is expected to be curbed by heightened Brexit uncertainties", EY ITEM Club's Archer said.

    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.
    © East News / PhotoNonStop RM
    UK Cannabis 'Black Economy' Estimated at 6 Billion Pounds Annually - Pundit
    Meanwhile, ONS officials stressed their longer-term economic outlook remains subdued due to the heightened uncertainty over the Brexit process. They say the UK would likely be growing faster if not for the political tensions both in EU relations and in Westminster as well.

    ONS said Britain's GDP growth would likely come in at 0.2 percent in both 4Q18 and 1Q19.

    Related:

    Theresa May's Brexit Deal May Cost UK Economy '£100bn' by 2030, Says New Report
    Bank of England Warns of a Large Economic Shock in Case of Brexit 'No-Deal'
    EU is Deliberately Turning 'Brexit' Into True Nightmare for UK – Economist
    Brexit Boom? UK Economy Accelerates to Quickest Since Q4 2016
    Tags:
    GDP, economy, Brexit, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Finnish Snow Hotel, dedicated to the Game of Thrones series
    Winter is Here: Best Ice Hotels Across the World That May Melt Your Heart
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse