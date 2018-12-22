Register
16:57 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vendela Lindblom

    'Animal Grin of Tolerance:' Mixed Feelings as Playboy Casts Bald Model (PHOTOS)

    © Photo : Instagram/ Vendela
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Lindblom’s shaved head has not always played into her hands, since the fashion industry largely upholds conventional beauty standards and most editions pick long-haired beauties to pose for them. Anyway, there was apparently more to her choice to make a radical change to her appearance several years ago.

    The 23-year-old Stockholm-born model, Vendela Lindblom, has been cast by Playboy as its first ever playmate with a shaved head, and, on top of it, will appear in Playboy’s January 2019 issue as Playmate of the Month.

    She shared with the Blast that she has no plans to grow her tresses again, but, conversely, is set to retain her current looks and not to forget to think positive: “I understand that my look isn’t for everyone”, she told the edition, adding: “It’s important to stay positive, focus on your goal and power through”.

    Vendela says the decision to take a U-turn and buzz her hair five years ago was incredibly liberating and also one that helped her feel “one hundred percent” sexier. “I don’t even like to put wigs on. I feel more empowered without the hair. Before, I used to be so obsessed with my hair. If I had a bad hair day, it could almost ruin my whole day (keep in mind that I was a teenager last time I had hair, anything could ruin my day). Now I don’t even have to think about it!” she explained.

     

    The news was taken with a grain of salt by some Internet users, one calling the move in Russian “an animal grin of tolerance”, with another thanking one media outlet for not publishing Vendela’s picture on Twitter:

    Another user weighed in asking in comments on Instagram which “boxing club” she belongs to, referring to her nude photo shoot in boxing shoes and a robe barely hiding her shoulders "Boxing Shoes Only"…FTW!” another exclaimed.

    “Need a sparring partner?” one remarked, tongue-in-cheek. Nevertheless, applause also came in abundance, with netizens hailing Playboy’s move and greatly “empowering” Vendela: “Perfect blend and statement by Playboy. Finally FINALLY the look and feel of rebuilding the brand and gaining relevance in 2019. Somebody got some vision over there and I hope they stick with it. Kudos —she's a knock out. Winner”, one stated inviting Vendela to “make it a campaign”.

    “Just read your interview and it’s great! Love the answers and yes keep pushing your comfort zone and enjoy life”, another fan wrote.

    Before being announced as Playboy’s January 2019 Playmate of the Month, she worked as a model behind “Battlefield 1’s” first female multiplayer character.

    According to Vendela, her boyish, badass look has not always secured her good and well-paid employment, since it has more than onсe been a handicap, as glossy magazines, choosing between her and long-haired divas, usually opt for the latter. Lindblom’s portfolio and biography may be found inside the iconic magazine’s winter edition, which will hit the shelves on Christmas.

    READ MORE: 'We Are All the Same': Exotic-Looking Model Poses for Semi-Nude PHOTO

    Playboy appears to not be the only magazine to have recently broken the unspoken beauty standards: in April, Vogue historically placed a headscarf-wearing model on its front page, fuelling a storm of reaction both off- and online.

    Related:

    Joburg Cops Seek to Bust Grace Mugabe Allegedly Over Assault on Model
    'We Are All the Same': Exotic-Looking Model Poses for Semi-Nude PHOTO
    Playboy Model Arrested for Posing Completely Naked in Vatican (PHOTOS)
    'Million Dollar Baby': Kendall Jenner Is Named Highest-Paid Model in the World
    Tags:
    photo shoot, bald, sexy looks, model, women, Playboy, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse