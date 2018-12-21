Register
22:07 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollar banknotes

    US Q3 GDP Revised Down Amid Weaker Consumer Spending, Exports

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A final reading of US third-quarter GDP suggests the pace of economic expansion was slightly slower than previously estimated, however, the economy is still on track to post its best year since 2005.

    Kristian Rouz — US economic growth appears to have been more modest in 3Q18 than estimated previously as both consumer spending and exports, the two key drivers behind the expansion, were subject to markdowns. The US economy is also expected to have cooled in the fourth quarter, although it is still on track to hit the 3-percent annual growth target.

    According to the Commerce Department Friday, US GDP growth rate was 3.4 percent year-on-year, a downward revision from the previous estimate of 3.5 percent. This is also a slight slowdown from the 4.2-percent expansion in the second quarter.

    The Department's latest report is the final reading of 3Q18 GDP. However, broader trends suggest the US economy is still on track to its quickest expansion since 2005.

    "With this third estimate for the third quarter, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and exports were revised down, and private inventory investment was revised up; the general picture of economic growth remains the same", the US Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement.

    US flag
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Reports: Cautious Sentiments Spread as US Economy Braces for 2019
    The Commerce Department said the slower consumer spending and exports contributed to a more robust build-up in stockpiles, while private-sector investment and construction were also slower than previously estimated.

    Meanwhile, a faster rise in imports in the third quarter was a major subtraction from the GDP. This comes as a stronger US dollar has rendered imported goods more competitive on the domestic market. The "strong-dollar policy", advocated by US President Donald Trump, has also weighed on US exports, as it makes American goods more expensive and less competitive on the international market.

    READ MORE: US Role to Be Diminished in Future Due to Emerging Economies — Qatari Minister

    This comes in line with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) expectations of a slowdown in the US economy.

    "For the rest of the world, there seems to be some air coming out of the balloon. That will come back and also affect the US", IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said.

    In light of this, current-dollar GDP posted a massive surge of 4.9 percent or $246.3 billion in Q3 to $20.66 billion.

    The report also found US corporate profits extended gains in Q3, increasing $78.2 billion compared to $65.0 billion in the second quarter. This accelerating expansion is partially a result of the $1.5 trillion fiscal stimulus package enacted in late 2017.

    This photo illustration taken on September 29, 2016 shows Chinese 100 yuan notes in Beijing.
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    China Touts Greater Fiscal Stimulus in 2019 Amid Trade Tensions
    The Department's report also suggests the Trump administration's supply-side reform is gradually advancing, as non-financial enterprises outperformed financial sector firms in the third quarter. Domestic non-financial companies posted an $83-billion increase in profits in Q3, while profits of domestic financials dropped $6.1 billion.

    This points to the ongoing pivot to sustainable growth in the Main Street economy as opposed to the credit-fuelled demand-side economics of the previous two decades. However, household debt has also posted a significant increase throughout the year, suggesting a realignment in US productive forces and the structure of consumption could take several years.

    But some say the ongoing reforms might require an additional fiscal stimulus, as last year's tax cuts might not be enough.

    "We have long been predicting somewhat lower (US GDP) growth for 2019 than what we are seeing this year", the IMF's Obstfeld said. "Part of that is the withdrawal or reversal of some fiscal incentives. That is going to be sharper probably in 2020 than in 2019, according to the data we are seeing".

    READ MORE: President Trump AKA 'Mr. Tariff' and the US Economy

    Meanwhile, forward-looking projections suggest the US economy is poised to have expanded 2.6 percent in this outgoing fourth quarter — the slowest since the beginning of the year. This according to the GDPNow forecast from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

    However, GDPNow suggests, fourth quarter expansion could inch closer to the 3-percent mark as well, and will largely depend on household expenditures during the holiday season, as well as the exports/imports correlation.

    Related:

    Reports: Cautious Sentiments Spread as US Economy Braces for 2019
    US Role to Be Diminished in Future Due to Emerging Economies - Qatari Minister
    US Market Indexes Fall Amid Expected Global Economic Slow Down
    Lavrov Opposes Using Black Sea Economic Cooperation Org. for Political Clashes
    Tags:
    GDP, economy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse