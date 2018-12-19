Register
22:49 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Federal Reserve police officer keeps watch while posted outside the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16, 2015

    US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Against Trump's Wishes

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Business
    Get short URL
    245

    The US central bank moved to lift the federal funds rate, the technical tool the Fed can to tinker with through open market operations, from 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent. The move defies the wishes of some American politicians, among them US President Donald Trump, who called for the Fed to keep rates where they were.

    The Federal Reserve lowered its forecast for future rate hikes. Wednesday's rate hike marked the fourth increase of 2018, and the ninth such move since Q4 2015, when the central bank started to unwind the easy-money policy known as quantitative easing, which effectively brought rates to near zero and kept them low during the recovery from the 2008 recession. 

    The decision aligned with the expectations of traders and investors in the market: The Dow Jones Industrial had increased about 0.023 percent as of time of writing, while the S&P 500 had increased 1.11 percent. If the decision had been out of line with expectations, it's more likely there would have been a more amplified movement in share prices one way or the other. 

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Names Federal Reserve as His 'Biggest Threat' for Raising Interest Rates

    "The Committee judges that some further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term," the Fed's Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a post-meeting statement. 

    Trump has sought to induce the Fed to keep interest rates low during his presidency. Lower rates make it cheaper to finance new projects, and new projects are generally associated with high rates of employment. Trump tweeted, "I hope the people over at the Fed will read today's Wall Street Journal Editorial before they make yet another mistake," on Tuesday before the rate hike was announced.

    "What to do? The right answer is to ignore the politics, inside and outside the Fed, and follow the signals that suggest a prudent pause in raising rates at this week's Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting," the WSJ Editorial Board wrote in a column that ran in Tuesday's paper. 

    Tags:
    interest rates, Federal Reserve, Trump, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse