Register
16:02 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of staff stands behind flags as officials arrive for the UK-China High Level Financial Services Roundtable at the Bank of China head office building in Beijing on July 22, 2016

    Mainland China Warns Against 'No Deal' Brexit, Urges Tighter EU Cooperation

    © AFP 2018 / DAMIR SAGOLJ
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 31

    Beijing is calling for an “orderly” Brexit and a greater openness of the EU market to Chinese investment and trade; the potential fallout over a “no deal” Brexit – along with the new EU regulations – are seen as harmful to Chinese business interests in Europe.

    Kristian Rouz — The Chinese Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that Britain and the EU would be able to strike a Brexit deal in the near future, and called for a greater "openness" of the European economy to Chinese investment as well.

    READ MORE: UK Government Steps Up Planning for No-Deal Brexit — May's Spokesman

    In a statement Tuesday, Beijing suggested the UK should approve the proposed Brexit deal, which has stirred resentment among the majority of British MPs. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it is following the Brexit process closely, and also expressed concern that a "no deal" Brexit could cause unnecessary turmoil in financial markets across the globe.

    Chinese officials added that a "hard Brexit" could negatively affect China's business interests on both shores of the English Channel.

    "China hopes to see Brexit proceed in an orderly fashion and stands ready to advance China-EU and China-UK relations in parallel", the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

    The statement comes after a series of major mergers and acquisitions of European assets by Chinese companies, most notably, in the German automotive industry.

    Theresa May
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vetvitsky
    British AG Reportedly Urges May's Ouster in 2019, Renegotiation of Brexit Deal
    China's urge to increase investment on the European continent is also particularly relevant in the wake of trade tensions with the US, where two separate probes — known as the Section 301 and Section 232 — have limited the scope for a potential increase in investment from China in the future due to what US officials say are national security concerns.

    The EU and China, for their part, have had a rocky trading relationship over the past few years. However, Beijing appears to view Brexit as the main risk to its assets in Europe, as a potential wipe-out of capital from Europe's main stock indices in case of a "no-deal" Brexit would also mean a reduction in the capitalisation of European companies — including those China has stakes in.

    The EU is also China's largest trading partner. However, from the EU perspective, the most important market is in the US, while China comes second — meaning Beijing has a particularly strong interest in growing its presence in Europe.

    "China hopes that the EU will keep its investment market open, reduce and eliminate investment hurdles and discriminatory barriers, and provide Chinese companies investing in Europe a fair, transparent and predictable policy environment and protect their legitimate rights and interests", Chinese officials said.

    READ MORE: Tony Blair: Theresa May Is ‘Irresponsible', Her Brexit Is ‘Insult to the Office'

    In other words, China is urging for free and unrestricted trade with the EU. It remains unclear, however, whether officials in Brussels are willing to eliminate some of the key restrictions on trade, such as tariffs, subsidies, and regulatory regimes aimed at protecting European industries from external risks.

    Such risks include dumping and uncompetitive subsidising for the purpose of gaining advantage in the open market.

    However, the EU has also been pressuring China to open up its own domestic market to foreign companies.

    China said it would ensure a "stable, fair, transparent, law-based and predictable business environment that protects the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investment and treats Chinese and foreign firms registered in China as equals".

    An anti-Brexit, pro European Union campaigner holds a EU flag, near Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Britain's Treasury chief has little room to maneuver Wednesday as he reveals his spending plans to a nation bracing for the shock of Brexit.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK PM May's Allies Secretly Plot Second Brexit Referendum - Reports
    While this might suggest that Beijing is showing signs of caving in to the pressure from Brussels, Chinese officials might also seek to capitalise on the possible downside risks facing the EU in the face of Brexit.

    For one, possible economic turmoil in the UK and EU in case of a "hard Brexit" could render both sides more inclined to strike trade deals with third-party countries — such as China. Chinese companies would also be able to buy European assets at a significant discount.

    Additionally, some British Conservative Party MPs say the Brexit deal as proposed currently would effectively maintain the status quo on the European continent by keeping the UK in the EU customs union.

    This would significantly reduce the risks to Chinese business interests in Europe.

    However, the EU introduced new rules on foreign investment last month, which some say might be mirroring those unveiled after the Section 232 and 301 probes in the US. Brussels said foreign investments — particularly those from China — would be subject to additional and thorough scrutiny.

    This, adding to Brexit-related concerns, could potentially stave off China's economic influence in Europe. But for now, the deliberations over Brexit continue, and the Sino-American talks on trade are gradually advancing as well.

    The results of ongoing talks are expected to determine what changes the international trading system will undergo as soon as next year.

    Related:

    UK PM May's Allies Secretly Plot Second Brexit Referendum - Reports
    France Seeking to Use Brexit 'Uncertainty' to Lure Firms Away From UK - Report
    Analyst: 2nd Brexit Referendum Isn't Going to Happen Because of Sheer Logistics
    EU Leaders Discuss Brexit, Russia, Migration, Fake News at Council Summit - MPs
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, China, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse