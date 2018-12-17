France Extends State Guarantees for Russian Yamal LNG Project - Economy Minister

"I have decided that the state guarantee mechanism will be applied to ensure the risks associated with this project in order to show how highly we value this project… [The decision has been taken] to offer longer period for credit return… As for the state guarantees, the guarantees of the French state to the Yamal project, all participants of the project have asked for it. It is a big success," the minister said after meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin.
The project comprises natural gas production, liquefaction, and shipping. The facility is a joint project of Russia's Novatek, Total, China National Petroleum Corporation, and the Silk Road Fund, which hold 50.1, 20, 20, and 9.9 percent of the shares in the project, respectively.
