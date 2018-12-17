Register
14:56 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US flag

    Reports: Cautious Sentiments Spread as US Economy Braces for 2019

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A flurry of new reports is providing a seemingly paradoxical picture: the US economy is doing well, but Americans don't appear to be quite as excited.

    Kristian Rouz — A new poll from the Wall Street Journal/NBC found that a rising number of Americans tend to view economic prospects with a greater share of scepticism than just one year ago. This, despite recent macroeconomic reports suggested GDP growth could actually accelerate into the first half of 2019 — but general public isn't convinced.

    The poll, conducted in recent weeks, found scepticism of US economic prospects hit its highest since late 2013. at that point, the US stood just on the verge of the shale oil boom — which, some experts suggest, has allowed for the extension of America's business cycle of typically 10 years well beyond its regular timeframe.

    READ MORE: EU Should Prevent US-China Trade Row From Escalating — German Economy Minister

    This time around, respondents appear to have connected the prevailing pessimism in the news cycle, political woes surrounding the Trump administration, and the international trade tensions to their subjective perception of the health of US economy.

    Only 28 percent of respondents, the poll found, believe the US economy will improve next year — compared to 35 percent saying the same in January 2018. Another 33 percent expect macroeconomic conditions to deteriorate — compared to only 20 percent back in January.

    "For the first time in Trump's presidency, his safety net of a robust economy shows signs of unravelling", Fred Yang of Hart Research Associates said.

    This could be a remarkable reversal in public perception of US President Donald Trump's economic policies. Back in January, economic optimism gained a boost from then-recently passed tax cuts, as well as rapid deregulation of the economy.

    While the administration has contemplated another round of tax reductions throughout this outgoing year — which could go into effect sometime in 2019 — possible partisan tensions in Congress could mar an implementation of such a plan.

    READ MORE: 'As US Economy Becomes Overheated, It Gets a Bit Less Attractive' — Economist

    The poll's findings, however, poorly correlate with a flurry of recent reports from regional Federal Reserve banks. For example, according to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow, the US economy is poised to grow 3.0 percent in 4Q18 — an upward revision from the previously-forecast of 2.4 percent.

    According to reports from earlier this year, US GDP rose 2.2 percent in Q1, 4.2 percent in Q2, and 3.5 percent in Q3. A slowdown towards 2 percent would be typical for the cold-season Q4 — yet, this doesn't appear to be the case, potentially suggesting 1Q19 could be a fast-growth quarter as well, in defiance of the typically overwhelming downside factors that time of year.

    The Atlanta Fed also found that the GDP growth rate for all of 2018 would stand at 3.23 percent — slightly above Trump's target of 3-percent growth for this outgoing year. The question, however, remains, whether this momentum will be sustained in 2019.

    A view of the Federal Reserve
    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Majority of Economists Think Tariffs to Harm US Economy - Survey
    Separately, the Labor Department said that this past October alone, the US economy generated 250,000 new jobs, suppressing the unemployment rate further down to below 3.7 percent last month. This is adding upside pressure on salaries and wages, disposable incomes, and boosting the purchasing power of American consumers — whose spending drives roughly 70 percent of the US economy.

    All in all, from a technical standpoint, the US economy appears to be in good shape — despite the widening gap of negative currently account balance, which is set to rise to 3.4 percent of GDP next year compared to 3.0 percent in 2018. Additionally, US household debt has surpassed $13.5 trln — which could also be problematic.

    Now, the WSJ/NBC poll appears to reflect the individual perception of economic health by those same consumers, who are supposed to do well in the Trumpian economy. However, as evidenced by the debt figures, many Americans might finds themselves in a tough situation despite the abundance of jobs and rising hourly pay.

    READ MORE: US-China Trade Dispute Could Have 'Unseen Effect on Global Economy' — Economist

    The Fed's rising rates could also complicate financing and refi options for consumers, while sky-high property prices in many urban areas make homeownership harder. Additionally, recent migration trends — both domestic and international — have been steadily pushing rents up as well.

    "Owning a home and having a high debt-to-income ratio makes a lot of sense if the alternative is renting and having all your income go towards rent," Ed Golding of the Urban Institute said. However, he added that "the American public is more leveraged than I would like."

    The Moscow City International Business Center
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Fitch: Russia 'Copes Well' With New US Sanctions, Economy Resilient to Shocks
    In this light, some say an actual recession could potentially improve personal finances of some households — or at least those whose members keep their jobs — as the Fed rates would likely drop to zero again, making credit products affordable, while rents and home prices would likely deflate. Not to mention a possible drop in prices on goods and services amid a tighter competition for a more thrifty consumer.

    However, a recession in 2019 in highly unlikely, experts say.

    "Is it enough to put you in recession?" Jay Bryson of Wells Fargo Securities said. "No. But if the car was driving at 70 miles per hour, this gets you down to 55, and nobody likes to drive at 55 miles per hour anymore".

    Some economists believe the US will be able to strike some sort of a trade agreement with China, while a new trade pact with Mexico and Canada — as well as many more accords of the like in the pipeline — would likely provide a renewed impulse to US GDP expansion.

    However, the question remains, whether all this will make the broader American public more confident of their own economic prospects.

    Related:

    Steel Imports From China, Italy Hurt US Economy - US Trade Commission
    Ex-US Treasury Chief Paulson Warns of ‘Economic Iron Curtain' With China
    'Obviously We Have an Economic War Between US and Iran' – Market Consultant
    Tags:
    GDP, Oil, economy, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The northern snakehead fish, Channa argus
    Meet 9 Creepy Species That Pose Greatest Threat to Europe
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse