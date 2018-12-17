Canada Looking to End Arms Contract With Saudis Amid Khashoggi Case – Trudeau

"The murder of a journalist is absolutely unacceptable and that's why Canada from the very beginning had been demanding answers and solutions on that. Secondly, we inherited actually a $15-billion contract signed by Stephen Harper [Trudeau’s predecessor] to export light-armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia. We are engaged with the export permits to try and see if there is a way of no longer exporting these vehicles to Saudi Arabia," Trudeau told CTV.
The contact struck by the government of Harper in 2014 to supply 928 LAV 6 armoured personnel carriers to Saudi Arabia will cost Canada a billion in cancellation penalties.
Saudi officials have denied the involvement of the royal family, specifically of the crown prince, in Khashoggi's killing. Riyadh insists that he was murdered as a result of a "rogue operation".
