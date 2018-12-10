Pound Sterling Drops Amid Reports of British PM Delaying Brexit Parliament Vote

Sterling has been reported to plummet 0.5% against the US dollar, as the British media reported Theresa May holding an emergency conference call with her Cabinet on December 10.

The British currency saw a major drop on Monday — its lowest in 18 months — amid fresh reports the UK Prime Minister decided to pull the Brexit deal vote in the Parliament.

The stability of the UK currency has suffered through the course of Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union, with drops registered at moments of an increased likelihood of a no-deal scenario or a dead-end in talks.

British MPs are set to vote on the current Brexit withdrawal agreement championed by the government. However, Monday reports suggested Theresa May would pull the vote, delaying the lawmakers' decision on the deal.