Register
13:32 GMT +309 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File)

    Mainland China's Inflation Rate Slows, Points to Steady GDP Growth

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    China's consumer and factory-gate prices have both declined in November, stirring concerns of a possible further economic slowdown, but the report came in not without a silver lining – the nation's food security doesn't appear to have been affected by heightened trade tensions so far.

    Kristian Rouz — A new report from the Chinese government shows the nation's consumer and factory-gate prices slowed last month amid a cooler domestic demand, faltering economic reforms, and overseas risks. However, the overall pace of economic expansion appeared to remain above 6 percent year-on-year, with the government in Beijing hoping for an acceleration next year.

    READ MORE: Chances of US, China War Pretty Low: Media Inflating Beijing's Actions — Scholar

    According to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), foods prices slumped in November, dragging on overall consumer inflation, which slowed to 2.2 percent year-on-year. This is compared to consumer prices index (CPI) of 2.5 percent in October.

    This photo illustration taken on September 29, 2016 shows Chinese 100 yuan notes in Beijing.
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    China Factory Gate Inflation Rises for Second Straight Month
    The same report found China's producer prices index (PPI), or factory-gate inflation, rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in November — its slowest since October 2016 and a slowdown from the PPI of 3.3 percent this past October. This measure includes gains in cost of goods and services provided by Chinese enterprises.

    Meanwhile, CPI excluding food came in at 2.1 percent last month compared to 2.4 percent in October.

    The Chinese government's inflation target is set at 3 percent — which is 1 percent higher than inflation targets set by the majority of advanced nations' central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

    For its part, Beijing's People's Bank of China (PBOC), is now seen as facing pressure to provide additional stimulus to the economy, either in the form of yet another cut to commercial bank Reserve Requirements Ratio (RRR), or lower benchmark interest rates.

    READ MORE: China State Planners Expects ‘Stable' Inflation in Q3, Q4

    Meanwhile, the cooling inflation has sparked concerns of a possible further slowdown of the Chinese economy. Some economists say the nation's GDP growth could slow to below 6 percent per year as soon as in 2019. '

    However, the Chinese government believes otherwise, but Beijing's high level of debt — standing at roughly 300 percent of GDP, according to some estimates — add to the lingering fears.

    "China's problems are chronic, not acute," Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC said. "Old, indebted economies don't grow."

    Indeed, over the past decade, the Chinese economy has been highly reliant on exports in manufactured goods, as well as elevated levels of borrowing by both the private-sector and state-owned enterprises.

    This debt-fuelled model appeared to have exhausted its stimulative potential as early as 2015, but the government in Beijing has only gradually been undertaking the reforms to support consumer demand at home as the new driver of economic growth.

    "China's growth has been highly credit intensive," Gerard Burg of National Australia Bank in Sydney said.

    Huawei's Executive Board Director Meng Wanzhou attends the VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling! in Moscow
    © REUTERS / Alexander Bibik
    China Summons Canadian Envoy to Protest Huawei Exec's Arrest, Warns of 'Consequences' If She is Not Released
    The NBS also reported that China's factory-gate inflation shed 0.2 percent on a monthly basis — a potentially alarming development, reflecting a slight decline in China's exports and a softer growth in industrial profits.

    Some experts say this could be a result of the elevated trade tensions with the US, while others point to the mounting structural inefficiency of exports-reliant economic models. For example, Japan is facing similar challenges to that of China. However, Tokyo has reportedly higher chances at striking lucrative trade and investment deals with other advanced economies.

    China's consumer inflation fell 0.3 percent on a monthly basis. Despite raising some concern over GDP growth prospects, this slowdown has alleviated some fears over China's food security.

    Over the past few months some observers have said China's retaliatory tariffs against US soybeans and other agricultural goods could drive Beijing's food prices — but these fears apparently have yet to materialise.

    While the trade truce between China and the US is expected to last for the entirety of the upcoming tthree months, the Chinese government is widely expected to announce additional measures to support GDP growth in the coming weeks.

    Related:

    China Remains Priority Market for American Businesses
    China Outpaces India in Removing Business Obstacles Against Trade War Backdrop
    US Allows China's ZTE to Resume Business Operations - Reports
    Tags:
    reforms, economic expansion, GDP, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fishermen are Trying to Catch Salmon Near the Okhotsk Sea Embankment in Kunashir Island
    In the Vicinity of Japan: the Life of Russians on the Kuril Islands
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse