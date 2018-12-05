Register
17:32 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Financial Markets Fall Wall Street

    Chaos & Wariness in Global Markets as Trump Vows 'Real or No Deal' With China

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    213

    Following Donald Trump’s most recent remarks of a “real deal” still being a thing of the future, as the clock started ticking for the threatened increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, it appeared the US-China talks at the G20 are “no big leap forward”, as Trump enthusiastically put it, but merely a slight 90-day détente in the ongoing trade war.

    A bit of uncertainty was registered in the currency and share markets following a controversy over what US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had arrived at in the course of the side-line talks at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Although on Monday there was a “relief rally” of sorts in global finances, as investors bought Trump’s triumphant rhetoric, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the uplifted mood gave in overnight to utmost wariness.

    LNG tanker. File photo
    © AP Photo / Koji Sasahara, File
    China Builds World's 1st Arctic LNG Tanker Able to Operate in Winter (PHOTOS)

    The edition noted that due to a combination of two factors, volatility in the bond market, which has recently seen a flattened yield curve, and uncertainty about the outcomes of the US-China G20 talks and the American economy at large, investors rushed to the side-lines.

    Treasury Bill Yield Curve

    The caution and doubts over the long-term profits are best demonstrated by interest rates, with 2 and 3-year US Treasury bonds trading nearly the same as 10-year bonds, with the gap diminishing from day to day. For instance, according to treasury.gov, the Treasury bill yield curve at a 3-month maturity stood at 2.48 on December 4, whereas it was 2.91 in the case of 10 years remaining to maturity, which is 0.07 down from the day before. Separately, according to the Australian media outlet, the US market fell overall 3 percent in wake of the G20 summit.

    Renminbi Breakthrough

    Meanwhile, China’s national currency has swirled upwards more dramatically over the past couple of days than over the last decade after the second biggest economy reached a détente in its trade row with the United States. Another factor that apparently played into Chinese hands is a current decline in the dollar prices, so that the mentioned duo effectively pushed the renminbi upwards. To illustrate the case, the Chinese onshore currency has risen by 1.8 percent in price during the first two days of the week, according to Refinitiv‘s statistical data. It is the most prominent rise in a decade, since June 2005, when China freed its currency of the domestic artificial peg and placed it into a more flexible foreign exchange system.

    READ MORE: Midterms Show Trump Needs Good Deal With China Before 2020 Elections — Economist

    There were notably reported conflicting versions of what transpired during the major Saturday gathering.

    As was voiced by Trump on Saturday, he and his Chinese counterpart agreed at G20 that in return for the US postponing a widely covered 15 percent increase, from 10 to 25 percent, in the rate of limitations to be potentially imposed on $US200 billion worth of Chinese exports to the US for 90 days, China would okay “very substantial” purchases of US products “immediately”. He also noted that further negotiations should by all means go on in light of the imminent threat of an increase in tariffs.

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trade Negotiations With China Have Already Started - Trump

    Points of Controversy

    Trump, who emotionally branded the deal “incredible”, went on to say that China would completely remove a 40 percent customs duty on American cars and had agreed to negotiate on contentious issues like robotics and intellectual property. However, the Chinese side has so far refrained from remarks on the deal.

    Separately, the talks were differently described by Trump and his administration, with the latter, namely Trump’s senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow, putting it in a most informal way: "stuff that they’re going to look at and presumably implement”, adding that there was no specific agreement in black and white on car tariffs. Nor was there any joint statement following the meeting at large.

    A separate contentious point, meanwhile, is the timeframe, specifically, the starting date of the 90-day deferment of the potential rise of tariffs from 10 to 25 percent. Kudlow told reporters Monday that the 90-day timetable would commence January 1, but the White House later issued a correction saying the timetable starts December 1.

    China has so far not had its say on “immediate” purchases of US agricultural commodities, namely soybeans, which have seen a staggering 95 percent fall in Chinese purchases. Trump, meanwhile, stated after the meeting that the bilateral negotiations would focus on "whether or not a real deal with China is actually possible", thereby suggesting that while it is all about talking for now, the deal proper to end the trade war is still ahead. "If it is [possible] we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying agricultural product and more, immediately. President Xi and I wants this deal to happen, and it probably will".

    “If it doesn’t? ‘I’m a Tariff Man’”, he wrote on Twitter, remarking on Tuesday that the negotiations had already kicked off.

    In the meantime, the key meeting between the two presidents left Beijing officials “puzzled and irritated” by the Trump administration’s conduct, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing a former U.S. government official who has been in contact with Chinese officials.

    "You don't do this with the Chinese. You don't triumphantly proclaim all their concessions in public. It's just madness", the former official, speaking about the confidential discussions on condition of anonymity, told the edition.

    Most recently, the Chinese Commerce Ministry vaguely billed meeting "very successful," adding that they "have confidence that the agreement will be implemented."

    The ties between the two countries have soured drastically after Washington announced earlier this year that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit, which was “unfair” with regard to the United States, Trump proclaimed. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of tit-for-tat trade duties against each other.

    Related:

    US, China's Desire to Engage in Talks to End Trade War 'Progress' - IMF Head
    Trade War Truce Sends Significant Signal
    China's National Currency Seeing Biggest Rise in Decade Amid Trade Truce With US
    UK Unite Trade Union Urges Lawmakers to Vote Down 'Dog's Dinner’ Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    import tariffs, financial market, markets, tariffs, business, agriculture, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok