Register
15:56 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A one Euro coin is seen in this file photo illustration taken in Rome, Italy July 9, 2015

    EU Should Expand Use of Euro in Energy Deals With Third Countries - Commission

    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile
    Business
    Get short URL
    3111

    The European Commission will launch a series of consultations with interested parties on the wider use of the euro in oil and gas transactions and report on the results in the summer of 2019.

    "The Commission has adopted today a Recommendation to promote the wider use of the euro in international energy agreements and transactions. This will allow European businesses to benefit from stronger autonomy and finance themselves with reduced exposure to legal actions taken by third country jurisdictions. This will support the EU's objective to build an Energy Union that ensures safe, viable and accessible energy supply," the statement read.

    The European Commission calls on EU countries to stimulate greater use of the euro in strategic sectors of the economy, the commission said in a statement.

    "Despite its position as major buyers, as well as important producers, European businesses still trade in US dollars in key strategic markets, often even among themselves", the EC noted.

    This exposes them to currency and political risks, such as unilateral decisions that directly affect dollar-denominated transactions, according to the Commission.

    "The European Commission will begin consultations on the market potential for the wider use of euro-nominated oil, petroleum, and gas transactions", the statement read.

    READ MORE: 'Eurozone is in Fragile Situation Awaiting Another Crisis' — Academic

    DPR, Election campaign in Donetsk
    © Sputnik / Sergey Averin
    EU to Sanction Nine Individuals in Connection With Donbass Elections - Source
    The statements come amid growing discontent with the US sanctions and restrictions, concerning transactions in dollars.

    The Russian Ministry of Finance has recently stated that it is considering the possibility of switching to the euro with its European trade partners, including in the trade of energy resources.

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, for his part, has suggested using measures to make the euro stronger when it comes to international transactions as a response to US sanctions.

    The euro is today the second most important international currency. Some 340 million European citizens use euro banknotes and coins every day across the euro area's 19 member states. Around 60 countries in the world use, will use, or link their currency to the euro.

    Related:

    Euro May Become Alternative to Dollar in Russia-Argentina Transactions - Envoy
    Russian National Football Team Drawn Into Group I in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers
    Gazprom Placing Euro-Denominated Eurobonds - Source
    Prof. Reveals Prospects of Euro Becoming Reserve Currency, Alternative to Dollar
    Tags:
    transactions, euro, European Commission, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse