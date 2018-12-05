Russian Finance Ministry Closes $1.1Bln Eurobond Sale

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Finance Ministry said Tuesday it had closed the sale of 1 billion euros ($1.1bln) of Eurobonds that will mature in 2025.

"These results show that foreign investors have maintained interest in Russia’s sovereign credit risk and a high level of trust in its key economic rates," the statement reads.

Russia’s VTB Capital investment bank organized the placement in euros with an annual yield of 3 percent. The bonds will be settled via National Settlement Depository and Euroclear.

The Finance Ministry said 55 percent of the issue was bought by UK investors, while buyers from continental Europe purchased 18 percent. US investors accounted for only 3 percent of the issue. Russians bought the remaining 24 percent.

