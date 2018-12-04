Trade Negotiations With China Have Already Started - Trump

The talks between Washington and Beijing began amid a de-escalation of the trade conflict, as the US president vowed to suspend plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10 to 25 percent starting from January 1, 2019

According to President Donald Trump, a delegation of US officials will hold negotiations with the Chinese side. He noted that the talks would end 90 days after his meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G20 forum in Argentina.

The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 декабря 2018 г.

……on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 декабря 2018 г.

….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 декабря 2018 г.

​​Beijing and Washington announced a truce in their escalating trade war last week after Trump and Xi met on the side-lines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

© REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang US, China Unlikely to Resolve All Key Differences on Trade Within 90 Days After G20 Summit - Scholars

The US president promised his Chinese counterpart that the tariff hike would be suspended, but added that if the negotiations do not succeed within three months, the tariffs would be imposed by Washington as planned.

In the meantime, according to National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, China had made a commitment to lift 40-percent tariffs on US vehicles.