08:04 GMT +301 December 2018
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    US-China Trade War May Lead to Global Recession as Early as in 2019 - RDIF Head

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The G20 may become the platform where China and the United States could manage to overcome trade disputes, if this does not happen, recession in the global economy may begin as early as in 2019, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Friday.

    "In my opinion, there are two options. One of them is that President Trump will reach a compromise with China under hard pressure, which would be good for the global economy. Or, if no agreement is reached between the countries in the near future, including at the G20 summit, this will lead to a global recession, which could begin as early as next year," Dmitriev said.

    “We hope that the G20 will become the platform where China and the United States will be able to resolve their trade disputes,” he added.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    US, China Mull Deal to Ease Tariffs in Exchange for Trade Talks - Reports
    READ MORE: Beijing Sends Warships to Warn US Over Its 'Provocation' in S China Sea

    Trade relations between US and China took a nosedive in June when US President Donald Trump announced that he would slap China with 25-percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of imported Chinese goods and Beijing responded in kind. In September, Washington announced 10-percent import duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, with the tariffs set to leap to 25 percent starting from January 1, 2019.

