Russian Space Corporation Blames Elon Musk for Hijacking Its Clients

Following numerous Twitter rows and lawsuits, including one over pedophilia claims against a Thailand rescue diver, the US eccentric tycoon and visionary has made another enemy: Russia’s Roscosmos has black marked the entrepreneur in its annual report.

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has explained the failure to reach the targeted share in the world’s rocket exports with private companies’ dropping prices. In its 2017 report, Roscosmos specifically blamed the PH Falcon line of Elon Musk’s Space X for its launch vehicles' loss of competitive edge. According to Roscosmos, US private firms such as Space X, assisted by the country’s authorities, have entered the world booster market, impacting the Russian space industry.

READ MORE: Roscosmos to Enter Internet of Things With Marathon Satellite System — Report

Another factor, impeding the Russian exports of space vehicles, is the sanction policy of the Western countries and the weakening rouble. It complicates the import of the high-quality equipment for the Russian space industry, the report suggests.