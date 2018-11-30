Register
16:37 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi headquarters building is pictured in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, November 29, 2018

    Renault-Nissan Scandal Reaches Fever Pitch Ahead of Macron-Abe Meeting

    © REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The recent arrest of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn over suspected financial misconduct has put the 19-year alliance between the French and Japanese automotive giants under immense strain.

    Elysee Palace has confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would meet Friday at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires to discuss the Ghosn case, Reuters has reported, citing a palace official.

    Earlier Friday, Japanese media reported that ex-Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn's incarceration would be extended for another 10 days, following his arrest November 19 along with fellow alleged co-conspirator Greg Kelly, another Nissan director, on fraud charges. Prosecutors accuse Ghosn of deliberately understating his salary by some 3 billion yen ($27 million) between 2015 and 2017, a crime which may land him in prison for up to 10 years.

    Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn
    © AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye
    Nissan Ex-CEO Understates Salary by $27Mln, Faces New Criminal Case - Reports
    Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi emphasised Thursday that they remained 'committed' to their alliance, but failed to name an interim boss to stand in for Ghosn, who was let go by Nissan. He remains chairman of Renault.

    Ghosn's arrest has threatened Renault's control of the automotive alliance, with the Japanese side apparently rejecting Renault's proposals to have Renault-Nissan board deputy Thierry Bollore assume control of the Japanese automaker.

    Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has expressed a desire to loosen Renault's grip over the alliance, despite the fact that a 2002 master agreement stipulates that the partnership is chaired by the CEO of Renault. The French company currently controls over 43 percent of Nissan's shares, while Nissan holds just 15 percent of those of Renault, and has no voting rights.

    The logo of Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor is seen at the Tokyo Motor Show on November 2, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
    Nissan Stocks Slump After CEO Ghosn Arrest, Renault Searches for Interim Chief
    President Emmanuel Macron increased the French government's stake in Renault in 2015 while he was serving as economy minister under Francois Hollande. According to Reuters, the seeds of the current Renault-Nissan crisis over Ghosn were sown amid the 2015 events, with Nissan reportedly concerned that Paris's move effectively meant the Japanese company was under the control of the French government.

    Related:

    Nissan Board to Appoint New Chairman on Dec 17 After Ex-Chair's Arrest - Reports
    Nissan Ex-Chair Planned to Get $71Mln From Company After Retirement - Reports
    Nissan Ex-CEO Understates Salary by $27Mln, Faces New Criminal Case - Reports
    Tokyo Could File Lawsuit Against Nissan Over Ghosn Embezzlement - Reports
    Nissan Stocks Slump After CEO Ghosn Arrest, Renault Searches for Interim Chief
    French Minister Will Request Details on Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi CEO Arrest
    Tags:
    financial misconduct, embezzlement, fraud, allegations, scandal, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Renault-Nissan, Emmanuel Macron, Shinzo Abe, Japan, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse