Register
14:37 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018

    Erdogan Calls for Trade in National Currencies in Another Counter-Dollar Push

    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Business
    Get short URL
    140

    The Turkish president addressed other states amid concerns over the US having increased its customs duties earlier this year, which, as he remarked, prompted the whole world to look for ‘mechanisms’ for ‘defence’.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken out in favour of wider use of national currencies in trading with other countries.

    ‘We have to solve our problems ourselves. The use of the own currency in mutual payments is crucially important. There is no other way but to make use of our own national currencies. Otherwise we will continue to be under pressure from currency rates’, Erdogan pointed out, speaking to a gathering of the Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

    Greece's military Adm. Panagiotis Chinofotis salutes during the Turkish national anthem as the Greek, left, and Turkish flags wave at the Greek Defense Ministry in Athens on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2006
    © AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
    'Reckless' Actions of Greece, Cyprus at Sea Create Dangerous Situation - Erdogan

    According to him, as soon as the US increased customs duties, ‘the whole world started to search for some defence mechanisms’.

    it is not the first time Erdogan has urged to stand up against the US dollar. back in September, he pointed out that the dependence of members of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) on the dollar hampers their economic development. The CCTS, also known as the Turkic Council, includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. "I believe that intensifying trade [by clinching transactions] in [CCTS members'] national currencies is a necessary condition for their development," Erdogan stressed, referring to the "tough times" these countries are currently going through.

    He previously urged Ankara "to gradually end the monopoly of the dollar once and for all by using local and national currency among us." 

    In late March, Washington imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium imports, initially exempting an array of countries from the new regulation. However, since 1 June, the decision has been in effect with regard to all the states, including the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

    On 10 August, US President Donald Trump separately authorized the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, up to 50 and 20 percent, respectively, which led to the Turkish lira falling to a historic low. Turkey responded with an announcement that it was raising levies on several types of US imports, including tobacco, alcohol and cars.

    READ MORE: Turkish FM Says No Reason for Erdogan Not to Meet Saudi Crown Prince — Report

    Related:

    Serbia Will Not Recognise Kosovo Despite New 100% Tariffs – President Vucic
    Kosovo's 100% Tariffs on Serbia Prove Invalidity of 'Kosovar State' - Moscow
    German Car Giants to Discuss Import Tariffs at White House - Reports
    Mexico Expects US to Lift Steel Tariffs Before New Trade Deal Signed - Reports
    Tags:
    trade duties, import duties, business, customs, trade, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse