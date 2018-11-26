Register
23:32 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    India, China Amend Protocol on Double Taxation to Check Evasion

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An article by IMF economists Jannick Damgaard, Thomas Elkjaer, and Niels Johannesen, claims that “A stunning $12 trillion—almost 40% of all foreign direct investment positions globally—is completely artificial," and that "in India and China, 50% to 90% of outward FDI “goes through a foreign entity with no economic substance.”

    India and China have signed an amended Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) plugging loopholes in the existing treaty that provided windows to people to skip paying taxes in their respective countries on the income from businesses while not having to pay tax in the country they operated their businesses from.

    READ MORE: China Likely to Pitch for Investment in Northeast India by Partnering With Japan

    "The Protocol incorporates changes required to implement treaty-related minimum standards under the action reports of Base Erosion & Profit Shifting (BEPS) project, in which India had participated on an equal footing. Besides minimum standards, the Protocol brings in changes as per BEPS Action reports as agreed upon by the two sides," the Indian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

    BEPS refers to tax avoidance strategies that exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules to artificially shift profits to low or no-tax locations.

    Indian flag
    CC0
    India Hopeful of Big Foreign Investment as it Aims to Connect With East Asia
    In 2016, India signed a multilateral convention to implement measures to prevent shifting of profits by companies to low-tax nations as a way to avoid paying taxes.

    "Under the inclusive framework, over 100 countries and jurisdictions are collaborating to implement the BEPS measures and tackle BEPS," Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) website reads.

    The convention implements two minimum standards related to the prevention of treaty abuse and dispute resolution through mutual agreement procedures.

    READ MORE: US Attempts to Pull ASEAN Nations Away From China — Journalist

    A recent report published by research firm KPMG claimed that Chinese companies invested nearly $2 billion in Indian start-ups in 2017 alone that were predominantly focused on e-commerce, followed by transportation and fintech (financial technology), with a majority of the biggest deals in the late-stage e-commerce sector. Some of the major investors in the Indian start-up ecosystem include Alibaba, Ctrip, and Tencent.

    Related:

    China Opens Seven Ports for Nepal to Bypass India in International Trade
    China Urges India to Jointly Fight Protectionism Amid Trade Row With US
    Tug of Trade War: India Sees Chance to Cash In on US-China Tariff Battle
    China Outpaces India in Removing Business Obstacles Against Trade War Backdrop
    Tags:
    foreign direct investment (FDI), double, taxation, treaty, Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse