EU Says It Has New Proposal to Reform WTO, Jointly With Australia, Canada, China

The European Union has announced it has a new proposal to reform the World Trade Organisation, jointly with Australia, Canada, China, India, Mexico and other countries, the statement said.
"Now, together with a broad coalition of WTO members, we are presenting our most concrete proposals yet for WTO reform. I hope that this will contribute to breaking the current deadlock," European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement.
She cautioned that unilateral measures in violation of WTO rules were a "slippery slope where one false step can lead to a collapse of the whole rules-based system".
The UK prime minister has also suggested that the organisation should move with the times and develop new regulations taking into account the interests of online trade.
