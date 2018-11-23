Register
21:05 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)

    WTO Facing 'Trump Test' Amid China's Growing Concern

    © AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 12

    US President Donald Trump is expected to bring his 'America First' agenda to the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina, pushing for a decisive reform of the global trading system – and Chinese officials are wary in anticipation.

    Kristian Rouz — The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is bracing for a new round of criticism from US President Donald Trump at the upcoming Group of 20 world's largest economies (G20) in Argentina. Trump has long been sceptical of the WTO's mandate to uphold free and unrestricted trade, and Mainland China is now sounding alarm over a possible overhaul of the WTO rules.

    A person gets out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (File)
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Recent G20 Import-Restrictive Measures Hit New High - WTO
    Leaders of the G20 are set to meet in Argentina next week, with the rising threat of disruptions in international trade on the agenda. Trump is pushing for change in the global trading relations aimed at eliminating imbalances in international flows of goods and capitals to make trade — as he puts it — free and fair.

    Trump is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. Their anticipated discussions follow reports that the US and China have resumed their talks on trade to ease bilateral tensions — but little progress has reportedly been achieved so far.

    "Even if they are able to reach a small agreement, the leaders of China and the United States cannot reach a fundamental agreement, so there would not be a ceasefire in the trade war," Shi Yinhong of the Centre for American Studies at Renmin University in Beijing said.

    READ MORE: US Launches WTO Disputes Against Reciprocal Tariffs From China, EU, Canada

    Additionally, European and Asian officials involved with the preparations for the upcoming G20 summit have reportedly said they want to discuss climate change as well. This might be a challenging mission for them — as Trump has repeatedly dismissed the global warming narrative, even reiterating his criticism in two of his recent tweets.

    The Trump administration has also adopted limited restrictions on US foreign trade, mainly based off the results of the US Trade Representative's investigations under the Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and the Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    US-China Trade War May Prompt Chinese to Enter Russian Market - Moscow Exchange
    Trump said China has been abusing US intellectual property, while a handful of foreign nations have been dumping their products into the US market at prices below market value. The US President is expected to bring his agenda to the G20, possible seeking to amend the WTO rules.

    Trump is also expected to express his concerns to Xi. This comes in the wake of a recent report from the US Trade Representative that found Beijing has so far failed to address the findings of the 232 and 301 probes.

    US officials are quite sceptical of the China talks — but they reiterated that dialogue is necessary.

    "Expectations (of the Trump-Xi talks) are low. But keeping the personal relationship going is an extremely high priority," an unnamed top Trump administration official told Reuters.

    Trump has also floated the idea of withdrawing the world's largest economy from the WTO a month ago, despite administration officials having somewhat refuted some of the reports at the time.

    "If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump told Bloomberg News back in August. "(WTO rules) benefit everybody but us," Trump added. "We lose the lawsuits, almost all of the lawsuits in the WTO".

    In this light, China is increasingly anxious of Trump's upcoming onslaught at the G20. China has long taken pride in its accession to the WTO on its own terms back in 2001 — which some say has allowed Beijing to greatly capitalise on the organisation's open-trade mandate by advancing its cheaper exports into the world's advanced economies.

    READ MORE: Chinese FM: Beijing to Oppose Actions Undermining Its Interests at G20 Summit

    But Trump has suggested this will be no longer — to China's dismay.

    "Some countries are in reality just hoping to uphold their monopoly status and restrict other member states' development," China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Trump Wants China Out of WTO As Trade War Heats Up - Reports
    Chinese officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the status-quo at the WTO, as they appear to be guided by the 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' principle.

    But Trump's aggressive push to protect US industries, jobs, and workers might bring change to the organisation — particularly so, if the US President proposes measures that will equally help other advanced economies protect their own industries.

    Trump said he's highly prepared for the meeting with Xi.

    "I know every ingredient. I know every stat," Trump said. "I know it better than anybody knows it. And my gut has always been right. And we're doing very well. And I will tell you China very much wants to make a deal."

    READ MORE: Beijing Lambasts 'Absurd' US Plans to Oust China From WTO Amid Trade War

    The G20 summit is expected to be intense and could get quite dramatic. Nonetheless, officials from some European and Asian countries have expressed moderate optimism the summit will produce a joint communique when the gathering ends on 1 December. 

    Related:

    Trump Wants China Out of WTO As Trade War Heats Up - Reports
    US, China Ask for WTO Resolution Panel Over Metal Tariffs Dispute
    WTO to Look at China Bid to Target $7Bln Worth of US Imports – Source
    Tags:
    trade, Trade Expansion Act, G20 summit, US-China trade war, World Trade Organization (WTO), Xi Jinping, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse